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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garage in Croatia

;
Grad Rijeka
25
Grad Opatija
5
Opcina Viskovo
4
Grad Kastav
3
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10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxuriously furnished apartment for long-term rent is available in Opatija, in the very ci…
$3,448
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Available for long-term rent: a spacious 3-bedroom apartment located on the second floor of …
$2,069
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
Rijeka, City Center – Fully Furnished Apartment for Rent A fully equipped and furnished apar…
$1,494
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious three-bedroom apartment of 118 m² is available for rent in Kostrena. Located on …
$1,721
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
A semi-detached villa for long-term rent with a sea view is available. The villa is situated…
$3,448
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Gornja Vežica – One-Bedroom Apartment with Living Room and Terrace for Rent We are mediatin…
$1,149
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious three-room apartment of 118 m² is for rent in Kostrena. Located on the ground fl…
$1,836
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Ičići, spacious three-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view, located on the 1st floor of a…
$2,298
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
A spacious three-bedroom apartment is available for long-term rent in Ičići, located on the …
$2,069
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
A smart and spacious two-bedroom apartment with a living room, covering 72 m², is available …
$1,724
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski

Properties features in Croatia

with Sea view
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