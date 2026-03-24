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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Grad Opatija, Croatia

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Available for long-term rent: a spacious 3-bedroom apartment located on the second floor of …
$2,069
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Located in Opatija, just 800 meters from Lipovica Beach and less than 1 km from Škrbići Beac…
$1,262
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Ičići, spacious three-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view, located on the 1st floor of a…
$2,298
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
A spacious three-bedroom apartment is available for long-term rent in Ičići, located on the …
$2,069
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxuriously furnished apartment for long-term rent is available in Opatija, in the very ci…
$3,448
per month
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