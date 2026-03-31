Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Kastav
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Grad Kastav, Croatia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Kastav, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For rent is an extremely spacious and bright apartment of 110 m², located in a quiet and wel…
$1,954
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
5 bedroom apartment in Grad Kastav, Croatia
5 bedroom apartment
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
In a quiet and well-maintained part of Kastav, in a modern, recently built building with an …
$2,069
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Kastav, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
In a quiet and well-maintained part of Kastav, in a newly built building with an A+ energy c…
$1,609
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go