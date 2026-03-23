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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Opcina Viskovo, Croatia

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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sroki, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Sroki, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
In a quiet part of Viškovo, in a newly built building, a modern and functional apartment of …
$804
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Marcelji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Marcelji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern two-bedroom apartment of 85 m² is available for rent in Marčelji, in a peaceful and…
$1,264
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Marinici, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Marinici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Fully equipped and furnished apartment of 100 m², with a spacious 30 m² terrace offering a s…
$1,322
per month
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