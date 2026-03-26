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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

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10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
A semi-detached villa for long-term rent with a sea view is available. The villa is situated…
$3,448
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2764
$1,034
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
A 3-bedroom apartment of 85 m² is available for rent in Kostrena. Located on the second floo…
$1,377
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious three-bedroom apartment of 118 m² is available for rent in Kostrena. Located on …
$1,721
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2938
$1,609
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A newly renovated apartment in a modern building is available for long-term rent in a quiet …
$2,528
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Kostrena, a modern, fully furnished apartment for rent, located in the basement, but due to …
$1,264
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious three-room apartment of 118 m² is for rent in Kostrena. Located on the ground fl…
$1,836
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful two-bedroom apartment of 55 m² is available for rent in a quiet area of Kostrena…
$1,262
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Kostrena – Two-Storey Apartment with Sea View and Pool Access A two-storey apartment is ava…
$1,609
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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