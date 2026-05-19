Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment
  5. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Croatia

;
Grad Rijeka
25
Grad Opatija
5
Opcina Viskovo
4
Grad Kastav
3
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
34 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 2213
$937
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Kostrena – Two-Storey Apartment with Sea View and Pool Access A two-storey apartment is ava…
$1,609
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxuriously furnished apartment for long-term rent is available in Opatija, in the very ci…
$3,448
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Available for long-term rent: a spacious 3-bedroom apartment located on the second floor of …
$2,069
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Kostrena, a modern, fully furnished apartment for rent, located in the basement, but due to …
$1,264
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious three-bedroom apartment of 118 m² is available for rent in Kostrena. Located on …
$1,721
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious apartment is available for long-term rent in the Srdoči neighborhood, located on …
$1,034
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
A luxurious apartment is available for rent in the center of Rijeka, near the theater. The a…
$2,298
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
A semi-detached villa for long-term rent with a sea view is available. The villa is situated…
$3,448
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Gornja Vežica – One-Bedroom Apartment with Living Room and Terrace for Rent We are mediatin…
$1,149
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2345
$2,241
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Sroki, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Sroki, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
In a quiet part of Viškovo, in a newly built building, a modern and functional apartment of …
$804
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2428
$1,322
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Kastav, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
In a quiet and well-maintained part of Kastav, in a newly built building with an A+ energy c…
$1,609
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Kastav, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For rent is an extremely spacious and bright apartment of 110 m², located in a quiet and wel…
$1,954
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 5
A two-bedroom apartment with living room, 76 m² with balcony, is available for rent in the v…
$1,724
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2938
$1,609
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Lovran, we are mediating in the long-term rental of a modern, brand new apartment for long-t…
$1,954
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 3089
$1,642
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 3
In a quiet part of Vojak, at a sought-after location near the University Campus, a two-level…
$1,620
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2427
$1,322
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
A luxurious apartment for rent on the first floor of a two-story villa in Martinkovac, with …
$2,295
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 11
A beautifully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with living room (2BR + LR), 63 m² – fully furni…
$1,149
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Lovran, we are mediating in the long-term rental of a modern, brand new apartment for long-t…
$2,528
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Marinici, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Marinici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Fully equipped and furnished apartment of 100 m², with a spacious 30 m² terrace offering a s…
$1,322
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Marcelji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Marcelji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern and highly attractive penthouse is offered, located in a smaller residential buildi…
$1,758
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern, fully equipped apartment is available for rent in Zamet, in a newly built building…
$1,839
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
A beautiful 61 m2 apartment is for rent within walking distance of Korzo. It consists of one…
$1,102
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
A luxurious ground floor apartment in a two-storey villa in Martinkovac is for rent with a s…
$2,869
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Ičići, spacious three-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view, located on the 1st floor of a…
$2,298
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski

Properties features in Croatia

with Garage
Realting.com
Go