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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

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24 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious apartment is available for long-term rent in the Srdoči neighborhood, located on …
$1,034
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 4
For long-term rent: a spacious apartment of 104 m² with two bathrooms and an additional toil…
$1,609
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
In the quiet and desirable Belveder neighborhood, a fully furnished apartment of 74 m2 is fo…
$804
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 3
In a quiet part of Vojak, at a sought-after location near the University Campus, a two-level…
$1,620
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
A smart and spacious two-bedroom apartment with a living room, covering 72 m², is available …
$1,724
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
A luxurious apartment is available for rent in the center of Rijeka, near the theater. The a…
$2,298
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 5
ID CODE: 2366
$4,022
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
A classic three-room apartment of 74 m² is available for rent, located on the third floor of…
$804
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern, fully equipped apartment is available for rent in Zamet, in a newly built building…
$1,839
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
A beautiful 61 m2 apartment is for rent within walking distance of Korzo. It consists of one…
$1,102
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent: a spacious and fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment with living room (3BR + LR) in …
$1,606
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
KANTRIDA – ONE-BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH LIVING ROOM, 50 m² – LONG-TERM RENTAL We offer a one-…
$1,839
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 2337
$1,379
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2345
$2,241
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 5
A two-bedroom apartment with living room, 76 m² with balcony, is available for rent in the v…
$1,724
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
Rijeka, City Center – Fully Furnished Apartment for Rent A fully equipped and furnished apar…
$1,494
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 4
A spacious and completely newly renovated apartment is for rent located in the very center o…
$2,298
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
A luxurious apartment for rent on the first floor of a two-story villa in Martinkovac, with …
$2,295
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Gornja Vežica – One-Bedroom Apartment with Living Room and Terrace for Rent We are mediatin…
$1,149
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 11
A beautifully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with living room (2BR + LR), 63 m² – fully furni…
$1,149
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
A completely newly renovated three-bedroom apartment is for rent in the center of Rijeka, in…
$1,147
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
A luxurious ground floor apartment in a two-storey villa in Martinkovac is for rent with a s…
$2,869
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
In Rijeka, a modern and well-equipped apartment is available for rent in the very city cente…
$1,149
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
In the area of Brašćine, a comfortable one-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace and gar…
$919
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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