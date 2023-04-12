UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
883
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Antalya
72
Alanya
36
Sekerhane Mahallesi
36
Kemer
3
Gazipasa
1
Kaş
1
Konyaalti
1
Manavgat
1
Hotel
Clear all
72 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 28 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
28 Number of rooms
900 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
CAPACITY: 28 ROOMS HOTEL AREA: 806 M2 ANTALYA: 60 KM GENERAL INFORMATION: Main…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 10,725,000
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 24,200,000
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,885,000
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
Hotel 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,606,400
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 8,800,000
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
469 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 6,050,000
Aparthotel with kitchen and sea views in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraAll…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 13,750,000
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1/5 Floor
€ 1,760,000
Offering hotel license building in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraDistance …
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
600 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Beautiful 16-room hotel in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe hotel is located in the center …
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,454,200
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 570 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,324,400
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 530 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 4,636,800
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1 800 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 10,450,000
4-Star Hotel with 160 rooms on the first line of the sea in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Ko…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1 676 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 2,035,000
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
Hotel
Konakli, Turkey
1 639 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 5,775,000
Apart hotel 250 meters from the sea in the center of the lively area in Konakli + 12 stores …
Hotel
Yenikoey, Turkey
1 500 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
420 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 847,000
Family hotel 6 apartmentsArea: Antalya, Alanya, CharsDistance to the sea: 2000One TAPU sells…
Hotel
Antalya, Turkey
€ 7,000,000
HOTEL FOR SALE IN KALEICI – ANTALYA CENTER (OLD TOWN) 66 ROOMS IN TOTAL, HISTORICAL…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
20 000 m²
€ 42,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 20.000 M2 ROOMS: 373 ANTALYA AIRPORT: 85 KM ALANYA CENTER: 32 KM SIT…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
10 000 m²
€ 37,500,000
TITLE DEED: 10.000 M2 ROOMS: 263 BEDS: 700 YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION:…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
89 000 m²
€ 72,500,000
HOTEL AREA: 89.000 M2 CAPACITY: 450 ROOMS LOCATION: DIRECT AT THE O…
Hotel
Kiris, Turkey
5 500 m²
€ 11,000,000
108 ROOMS IN TOTAL, OWN HOTEL BEACH 50 M AWAY FROM THE MAIN BUILDING TITLE DEED 5.500 …
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
55 103 m²
€ 12,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 55.103 M2 CAPACITY: 349 ROOMS LOCATION: DIRECTLY AT THE …
Hotel
Manavgat, Turkey
13 000 m²
€ 25,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 13.000 M2 (11.039 + 2.000) CAPACITY: 335 ROOMS OPENING: …
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
11 763 m²
€ 24,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 11.736 m2 ROOMS: 178 PRIVATE BEACH: 150 m long YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION: 19…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
16 000 m²
€ 24,000,000
195 ROOMS IN TOTAL, TUNNEL TO THE HOTEL OWN SANDY BEACH TITLE DEED 16.000 M2 MAIN BUIL…
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
163 000 m²
Price on request
GENERAL INFORMATION: LUXURY RESORT HOTEL, OVER 600 ROOMS, OVER 1400 BEDS. TOTAL HOTEL …
Hotel
Kemer, Turkey
15 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
GENERAL INFORMATION: CAPACITY:164 ROOMS ALL INCLUSIVE CONSEPT, MAIN RESTAURANT, B…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map