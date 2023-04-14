UAE
Hotels for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey
6 properties total found
Hotel 2 rooms
Mugla, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 2,073,500
Small cozy hotel with 20 rooms in KötekliArea: Mugla, Mentes, KötekliFor sale hotel for only…
Hotel
Datca, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 1,036,800
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
35 000 m²
€ 57,000,000
HOTEL AREA: 35.000 M2 CAPACITY: 392 ROOMS / 950 BEDS LOCATION: DIRECTLY AT THE SEA …
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
€ 38,454,765
CAPACITY: 299 ROOMS BEACH: HOTEL PRIVATE BEACH OPENING: 2007 RENO…
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
1 100 m²
€ 5,000,000
BOUTIQUE HOTEL FOR SALE IN BODRUM AREA / AEGEAN COST HOTEL AREA: 1.100 M2 CAPACITY: 20…
Hotel
Derekoey, Turkey
8 000 m²
€ 6,786,135
HOTEL AREA: 8.000 M2 CAPACITY: 92 ROOMS BEACH: 750 M AWAY FROM THE …
