Offices for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

12 properties total found
Officein Alicante, Spain
Office
Alicante, Spain
42 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial office in the traditional center of Alicante.
Officein Alicante, Spain
Office
Alicante, Spain
419 m²
€ 660,000
Unbeatable location, commercial office for sale located on the busy Avenida de Maisonnave, n…
Officein Altea, Spain
Office
Altea, Spain
96 m²
€ 495,000
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
Office 1 bedroomin Benidorm, Spain
Office 1 bedroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
€ 140,000
Office between the floor in the center of Benidorm directly above Zara with a view of the ol…
Office 8 bedroomsin Valencian Community, Spain
Office 8 bedrooms
Valencian Community, Spain
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 410 m²
€ 420,000
A commercial space located on the ground floor of one of the historical buildings of the co…
Officein Torrevieja, Spain
Office
Torrevieja, Spain
400 m²
€ 750,000
For sale restaurant by sea in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, Spain. Total area 400 m2, angu…
Officein Teulada, Spain
Office
Teulada, Spain
€ 16,000,000
 Product Type: Shopping Park in Teulada, Alicante Province.   Zone: Theulada & ndash;…
Officein Benidorm, Spain
Office
Benidorm, Spain
€ 13,147,800
We are talking about a commercial network that successfully operates throughout Spain.…
Officein Teulada, Spain
Office
Teulada, Spain
€ 16,000,000
Shopping park in Teulada, Alicante province.  The city of Teulada & ndash; This is on…
Officein Benidorm, Spain
Office
Benidorm, Spain
€ 12,500,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters.m In Limassol under construction…
Officein Paterna, Spain
Office
Paterna, Spain
1 803 m²
€ 2,371,048
A large and bright office with an area of 1802.42 m² is located on the fifth floor of a…
Officein Valencian Community, Spain
Office
Valencian Community, Spain
185 m²
€ 245,683
The office 185 m.q. is located in a residential area in the university area! High traffic! E…

