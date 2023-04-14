Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Pilar de la Horadada

Commercial real estate in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

1 property total found
Commercial real estatein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Commercial real estate
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
28 bath 885 m²
€ 950,000
A rare and unique investment opportunity to acquire a hotel in the province of Alicante , pa…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir