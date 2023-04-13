Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Malaga, Spain

Commercialin Ojen, Spain
Commercial
Ojen, Spain
1 bath
€ 250,000
Commercial premises with great visibility from the street. It is located in a square surroun…
Hotel 30 bedroomsin Periana, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Periana, Spain
30 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 2,750,000
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
Commercialin Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
193 m²
€ 1,850,000
FANTASTIC COMMERCIAL RESTAURANT IN THE BUERTO BANUS, MARBEL! Built-up area: 193 m². Terrace:…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Marbella, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 490,000
For sale locally. The hotel is located in the tourist center of Marbella, in the building o…
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
530 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial real estate for sale, which has a very good location. Do not miss the opportunity…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 495 m²
€ 1,200,000
SALE OF THE CLINIC. The MEDICIN CENTER is located between Marbella / Estepona with all licen…
Commercialin Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
101 m²
€ 299,000
The 101 m ² large business premises are currently open because the café bar in Puerto Banus …
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
120 m²
€ 350,000
Commercial premises for sale, which will bring you profit. You have a chance to invest money…
Commercialin Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
213 m²
€ 370,000
A unique commercial premises that are in a good location. This is a good chance to invest mo…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Marbella, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 514 m²
€ 4,200,000
Wonderful commercial premises, currently a luxurious furniture business and interior design …
Commercial real estatein Benahavis, Spain
Commercial real estate
Benahavis, Spain
96 Number of rooms 100 bath
€ 12,000,000
Excellent 4 star hotel in Benavis, 50 km away. from Malaga Airport and 11 km. from Marbella.…
Commercialin Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
340 m²
€ 390,000
Business Premises - Málaga (Hipercor) , Built Surface 340m2
Commercialin Malaga, Spain
Commercial
Malaga, Spain
45 m²
€ 133,000
Business Premises - Málaga (Centro Histórico) , Built Surface 45m2, Lift, Empty
Manufacturein Estepona, Spain
Manufacture
Estepona, Spain
1 100 m²
€ 1,270,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
552 m²
€ 2,121,000
Officein Estepona, Spain
Office
Estepona, Spain
40 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath 130 m²
€ 120,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath 95 m²
€ 80,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath 110 m²
€ 168,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
55 m²
€ 63,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
25 m²
€ 21,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
69 m²
€ 68,900
Hotelin Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
12 300 m²
€ 22,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3* on the 1st sea line on the Costa del Sol, 189 rooms, 22 million €, 6% pr…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,100,000
Officein Estepona, Spain
Office
Estepona, Spain
€ 2,200,000
The offices are located on the first floor of block 1 of the building, which can be accessed…
Hotelin Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
€ 25,000,000
DescriptionFantastic luxury Hotel 4 * located on the first sea line in Costa del Sol, 272 ro…
Hotelin Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
10 500 m²
€ 20,500,000
DescriptionHotel 4* on the Costa del Sol, 243 rooms, 20.5 million €, 6% profitability!The ho…
Hotel 687 bedroomsin Almogia, Spain
Hotel 687 bedrooms
Almogia, Spain
€ 108,000,000
DescriptionFor serious investors: a lot of three Hotels 4* on the first sea line in Spain, 6…
Hotelin Marbella, Spain
Hotel
Marbella, Spain
10 200 m²
€ 36,000,000
DescriptionFor Sale 5 * Spa Hotel in Marbella: 150 rooms, 36 million Euros!!!Located on the …
Hotelin Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
19 000 m²
€ 41,900,000
DescriptionHotel 4 * for sale on the first sea line in Costa del Sol in Spain: 41.9 million …

