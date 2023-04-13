UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Commercial real estate in Malaga, Spain
Estepona
13
Marbella
9
Almogia
8
Clear all
37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Ojen, Spain
1 bath
€ 250,000
Commercial premises with great visibility from the street. It is located in a square surroun…
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Periana, Spain
30 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 2,750,000
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
193 m²
€ 1,850,000
FANTASTIC COMMERCIAL RESTAURANT IN THE BUERTO BANUS, MARBEL! Built-up area: 193 m². Terrace:…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 490,000
For sale locally. The hotel is located in the tourist center of Marbella, in the building o…
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
530 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial real estate for sale, which has a very good location. Do not miss the opportunity…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
495 m²
€ 1,200,000
SALE OF THE CLINIC. The MEDICIN CENTER is located between Marbella / Estepona with all licen…
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
101 m²
€ 299,000
The 101 m ² large business premises are currently open because the café bar in Puerto Banus …
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
120 m²
€ 350,000
Commercial premises for sale, which will bring you profit. You have a chance to invest money…
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
213 m²
€ 370,000
A unique commercial premises that are in a good location. This is a good chance to invest mo…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms
514 m²
€ 4,200,000
Wonderful commercial premises, currently a luxurious furniture business and interior design …
Commercial real estate
Benahavis, Spain
96 Number of rooms
100 bath
€ 12,000,000
Excellent 4 star hotel in Benavis, 50 km away. from Malaga Airport and 11 km. from Marbella.…
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
340 m²
€ 390,000
Business Premises - Málaga (Hipercor) , Built Surface 340m2
Commercial
Malaga, Spain
45 m²
€ 133,000
Business Premises - Málaga (Centro Histórico) , Built Surface 45m2, Lift, Empty
Manufacture
Estepona, Spain
1 100 m²
€ 1,270,000
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
552 m²
€ 2,121,000
Office
Estepona, Spain
40 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath
130 m²
€ 120,000
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath
95 m²
€ 80,000
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath
110 m²
€ 168,000
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
55 m²
€ 63,000
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
25 m²
€ 21,000
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
69 m²
€ 68,900
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
12 300 m²
€ 22,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3* on the 1st sea line on the Costa del Sol, 189 rooms, 22 million €, 6% pr…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,100,000
Office
Estepona, Spain
€ 2,200,000
The offices are located on the first floor of block 1 of the building, which can be accessed…
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
€ 25,000,000
DescriptionFantastic luxury Hotel 4 * located on the first sea line in Costa del Sol, 272 ro…
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
10 500 m²
€ 20,500,000
DescriptionHotel 4* on the Costa del Sol, 243 rooms, 20.5 million €, 6% profitability!The ho…
Hotel 687 bedrooms
Almogia, Spain
€ 108,000,000
DescriptionFor serious investors: a lot of three Hotels 4* on the first sea line in Spain, 6…
Hotel
Marbella, Spain
10 200 m²
€ 36,000,000
DescriptionFor Sale 5 * Spa Hotel in Marbella: 150 rooms, 36 million Euros!!!Located on the …
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
19 000 m²
€ 41,900,000
DescriptionHotel 4 * for sale on the first sea line in Costa del Sol in Spain: 41.9 million …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Malaga, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map