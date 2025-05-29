Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro Alcantara
  4. Commercial

Commercial Property in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

4 properties total found
Office 52 m² in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Office 52 m²
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Area 52 m²
Great Investment Opportunity! Office for Sale in Aloha Garden, perfect for establishing your…
$277,155
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Commercial property in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Commercial property
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Three adjoining buildings measuring 382 sqm. more 332 sqm. more 332 sqm. Total 1,046 m2. Ide…
$781,659
Leave a request
Commercial property 500 m² in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Commercial property 500 m²
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Profitable investment! Parking is located in the city center and is in demand among the popu…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Commercial property in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Commercial property
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
A commercial building distributed in three floors of measures:Ground floor 649 m2. Showroom …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go