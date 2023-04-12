Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurantin Torrevieja, Spain
Restaurant
Torrevieja, Spain
974 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Entire building with 5 floorsBasement floor (warehouse, office, cellar, meeting room, bar wi…

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir