  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Calp

Commercial real estate in Calp, Spain

12 properties total found
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
Area 110 m²
€ 135,000
Located in the commercial area of the city and just steps from shops, restaurants, supermark…
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
Area 69 m²
€ 140,000
Commercial premises located in one of the main avenues of Calpe. Only 3 muinutos walk from t…
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
€ 280,000
This commercial room, ready for release, is partially renovated, located on the corner of tw…
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 35
Area 6 275 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 10,790,000
Amazing place! The sea coast is a few steps away and the developed infrastructure of the cit…
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Calp, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Calp, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 253,000
The property includes several rooms, a large meeting room, a small kitchen and 2 bathrooms. …
Commercial 8 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 220 m²
€ 550,000
Hotel in the heart of Calpe, close to shops, banks, bars, restaurants, Mercadona supermarket…
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
Area 859 m²
€ 937,600
A commercial room functioning as a store is located in Calpa, Spain. The room with an area o…
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
Area 393 m²
€ 450,000
The excellent disco is located in Calpa, Spain. Great investment offer. Disco, very popular …
Commercial real estate in Calp, Spain
Commercial real estate
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 22
Area 1 150 m²
€ 1,300,000
The hostel is perfectly located next to a wide sandy beach and lake with stunning pink flami…
Commercial real estate in Calp, Spain
Commercial real estate
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 16
Number of floors 9
€ 1,575,000
We offer a wonderful opportunity for your investment and for your income. The price includes…
Commercial 8 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Commercial real estate in Calp, Spain
Commercial real estate
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 18
Area 400 m²
€ 950,000
We bring to your attention this great hotel in Kalp and near the sandy beach. to Be it in p…
