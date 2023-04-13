Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Andalusia, Spain

Estepona
13
Marbella
9
Almogia
8
Puerto Real
4
Tarifa
1
Valle del Almanzora
1
54 properties total found
Commercialin Ojen, Spain
Commercial
Ojen, Spain
1 bath
€ 250,000
Commercial premises with great visibility from the street. It is located in a square surroun…
Hotel 30 bedroomsin Periana, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Periana, Spain
30 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 2,750,000
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
Commercialin Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
193 m²
€ 1,850,000
FANTASTIC COMMERCIAL RESTAURANT IN THE BUERTO BANUS, MARBEL! Built-up area: 193 m². Terrace:…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Marbella, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 490,000
For sale locally. The hotel is located in the tourist center of Marbella, in the building o…
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
530 m²
€ 750,000
Commercial real estate for sale, which has a very good location. Do not miss the opportunity…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 495 m²
€ 1,200,000
SALE OF THE CLINIC. The MEDICIN CENTER is located between Marbella / Estepona with all licen…
Commercialin Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
101 m²
€ 299,000
The 101 m ² large business premises are currently open because the café bar in Puerto Banus …
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
120 m²
€ 350,000
Commercial premises for sale, which will bring you profit. You have a chance to invest money…
Commercialin Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
213 m²
€ 370,000
A unique commercial premises that are in a good location. This is a good chance to invest mo…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Marbella, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 514 m²
€ 4,200,000
Wonderful commercial premises, currently a luxurious furniture business and interior design …
Commercial real estatein Benahavis, Spain
Commercial real estate
Benahavis, Spain
96 Number of rooms 100 bath
€ 12,000,000
Excellent 4 star hotel in Benavis, 50 km away. from Malaga Airport and 11 km. from Marbella.…
Commercialin Malaga, Spain
Commercial
Malaga, Spain
180 m²
€ 140,000
Business Premises - Málaga (La Luz - El Torcal) , Built Surface 180m2, 600 Distance to the sea
Commercialin Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
340 m²
€ 390,000
Business Premises - Málaga (Hipercor) , Built Surface 340m2
Commercialin Malaga, Spain
Commercial
Malaga, Spain
45 m²
€ 133,000
Business Premises - Málaga (Centro Histórico) , Built Surface 45m2, Lift, Empty
Manufacturein Estepona, Spain
Manufacture
Estepona, Spain
1 100 m²
€ 1,270,000
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Puerto Real, Spain
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Puerto Real, Spain
7 bath 160 m²
€ 450,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
552 m²
€ 2,121,000
Officein Estepona, Spain
Office
Estepona, Spain
40 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath 130 m²
€ 120,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath 95 m²
€ 80,000
Commercialin Tarifa, Spain
Commercial
Tarifa, Spain
15 m²
€ 30,000
Commercialin Puerto Real, Spain
Commercial
Puerto Real, Spain
104 m²
€ 225,000
Commercial 1 bathroomin Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath 110 m²
€ 168,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
55 m²
€ 63,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
25 m²
€ 21,000
Commercialin Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
69 m²
€ 68,900
Commercialin Puerto Real, Spain
Commercial
Puerto Real, Spain
400 m²
€ 315,000
Commercialin Puerto Real, Spain
Commercial
Puerto Real, Spain
165 m²
€ 247,500
Hotelin Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
12 300 m²
€ 22,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3* on the 1st sea line on the Costa del Sol, 189 rooms, 22 million €, 6% pr…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,100,000

Real estate in Andalusia: what property to hunt for purchase

Sooner or later most people relocating to permanent residency in Spain start interesting in real estate in Andalusia. The reason is the obvious advantages of the region: mild climate, proximity to the sea, well-developed economy, decent level of medicine and education. In addition, taxes and residential property prices in Andalusia are much lower than in Catalonia or Madrid, and the standard of living is of the same high level.

Where to buy real estate in Andalusia: the best destinations

The experts divide real estate in Andalusia into two areas:

  • Popular that includes Marbella, Almunecar, Nerja, Fuengirola, Valdevaqueros and Estepona.
  • Promising, referred to Malaga, Torremalinos, Sotogrande and the coastal regions of Zahara.

Territories of both destinations are regarded as favorable for establishing and running business. Moreover, in all these cities you can find luxury residential property, which gives the right to obtain a residence permit

The main types of residential real estate

To buy property in Andalusia profitably, it is worth to consider the equivalent options in different locations:

  • one-bedroom flats in Marbella and Malaga;
  • two-bedroom and three -bedroom apartments in Almunecar, Nerja and Sotogrande;
  • spacious villas and cottages in Estepona and Zahara.

Having the same area, property in promising cities can be found much cheaper. In addition, both prices of private houses and the cost of apartments in Andalusia are impacted by their distance from the resort areas — that should be also taken into account.

