50 properties total found
Office
Alicante, Spain
42 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial office in the traditional center of Alicante.
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
69 m²
€ 400,000
Commercial premises located in one of the main commercial axes of the traditional center, ne…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
190 m²
€ 214,000
Large commercial premises with 3 windows, 2 access doors and more than 20 meters of facade. …
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
195 m²
€ 200,000
In catchment
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
4 160 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial building of modern construction for rent with a three-street façade, ideal for al…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
270 m²
€ 525,000
Local very close to Renfe station, near public parking
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
76 m²
€ 140,000
Commercial premises for sale and rental located in the new Benalúa Sur expansion area. Distr…
Office
Alicante, Spain
419 m²
€ 660,000
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
481 m²
€ 2,700,000
in catchment
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
134 m²
€ 52,000
Warehouse
Alicante, Spain
609 m²
€ 189,000
Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante with tenant located in a consolidated estate, clos…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
232 m²
€ 160,000
Commercial premises with high profitability, currently leased for Parking. It has capacity f…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
9 m²
€ 30,000
Investment
Alicante, Spain
555 m²
€ 849,000
For sale residential and local building with naya in the center. Ideal investment For sal…
Investment
Alicante, Spain
523 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,070,000
For sale residential building and premises. ideal investment For sale, a classic building…
Commercial 1 bathroom
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
78 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
€ 193,000
Commercial premises in Vetna, located on Avenida de Mesonnava, the nerve center of the city …
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 130,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the San Gabriel area. The total area of 71.00 m2…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
18 m²
€ 60,000
Garage for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 18.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
Investment 9 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
9 bath
250 m²
€ 777,000
For sale is a complex building in Alicante, divided into 9 fully equipped separate apartment…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
12 m²
-1 Floor
€ 32,000
A garage for sale in Alicante in the Centro area, located on the -1st floor. The total area …
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
25 m²
€ 54,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Carolinas altas area. The total area of 25.0…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
29 m²
-2 Floor
€ 42,000
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
38 m²
€ 65,000
Commercial premises equipped for an open-plan grocery store and having a valid license, allo…
Commercial 1 bathroom
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
126 m²
5 Floor
€ 260,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Ensanche & # 8212 area; Diputación, located …
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
14 bath
1 063 m²
€ 1,700,000
Investment project for sale, aparthotel near the center of Alicante ! The area of the plot i…
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
750 m²
€ 4,000,000
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
€ 3,200,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the El Campello area. The total area of 0.00 m2,…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
140 m²
€ 119,000
This beautiful commercial premises in Alicante in Villafranqueza are for sale. This is a 117…
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
2 236 m²
€ 6,000,000
We offer part of a beautiful aparthotel in Alicante! The beach is only 50 meters away! 10-12…
