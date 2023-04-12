About Russia

Also known as the Russian Federation is the largest country on earth and is trans-continentally located in Eastern Europe and North Asia. One of the most populous countries in the world with the major cities being Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg Spanning over 11 time zones. Russia has a large diversity and variation in climate, geography, topographical features, and culture. It also has one of the largest economies in the world and is considered as a potential superpower.

Tourism in Russia

With more than 20 UNESCO world heritage sites, it is no surprise that it’s one of the most visited countries in the world. With over 30 million tourists annually, tourism is a very important sector and contributor to the economy. There are many museums, ancient cities, historical monuments, and other attractions for visitors. Apart from historical monuments and attractions, there are also many ski resorts, lakes, beaches and water parks. Paired with massive diversity in culture and traditions making it one of the ideal travel destinations suitable for all types of tourists.

Buying Russian property

When it comes to buying Russian property, there are a lot of options available for the buyers. Russia is also an ideal destination if you are looking to settle down permanently. From expensive private villas, houses, apartments or studios in the heart of Moscow or beachfront villas in Sochi there are a lot of options that you can consider when buying property in Russia. Though there are a few criteria that foreigners need to satisfy before buying property in the country, the whole process is quite simple and straightforward. You can choose a reliable real estate agent in order to get the best deals and options when you are considering to invest in the Russian real estate market.