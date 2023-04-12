Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia

Commercial real estate in Russia

restaurants
7
hotels
21
offices
2098
manufacture buildings
10
investment properties
46
warehouses
2428
shops
1
business for sale
15
5 092 properties total found
Commercialin Moscow, Russia
Commercial
Moscow, Russia
130 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 391,143
Office space for sale in the historical center of Moscow. Security, parking. Located on the …
Commercialin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
415 m² 3/13 Floor
€ 763,652
Commercial premises for sale, with an area of 415.0 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
114 m²
€ 420,673
Art. 41549735 2-level universal commercial premises with a separate entrance opposite Alexa…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
14 m²
€ 162,660
Art. 41549002 Universal non-residential compact room with a window and entrance from Lermon…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
552 m²
€ 661,858
Art. 41859842 Hello, our dear buyer! In Primorsky district, at the Begovaya metro station (…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
55 m²
€ 233,333
Art. 41551303 Universal non-residential premises showcase windows and a separate entrance f…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
710 m²
€ 861,538
Art. 42018003 Hello, our dear buyer! In Primorsky district, at the Begovaya metro station (…
Commercialin Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 3,365
Commercialin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 35,897
Commercial premises for sale on the red line!   Suitable for any type of activity. The…
Established businessin Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Established business
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
397 m²
€ 391,143
Art. 41612999 We offer for sale a finished, active business. On one fenced landscaped area …
Commercialin Yanegskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Yanegskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 112,179
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
131 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 244,241
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 131.2 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
123 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 219,805
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 123.2 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
124 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 220,447
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 123.6 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
125 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 223,335
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 125.4 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
165 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 300,366
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 165.1 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
136 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 240,574
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 136.2 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
220 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 388,759
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 219.9 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
111 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 199,627
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 110.7 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
674 m² 10/12 Floor
€ 1,151,828
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 674.3 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
330 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 587,280
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 329.7 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
357 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 630,554
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 356.8 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
297 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 534,589
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 297.0 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
369 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 616,674
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 368.5 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
352 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 632,740
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 352.3 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
315 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 571,955
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 314.9 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
44 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 108,547
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 43.9 square meters. m on the…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
226 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 397,974
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 225.7 square meters. m on th…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
71 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 164,219
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 70.8 square meters. m on the…
Commercialin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
109 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 196,054
Commercial premises for sale ( on two floors ), with an area of 108.5 square meters. m on th…

About Russia

Also known as the Russian Federation is the largest country on earth and is trans-continentally located in Eastern Europe and North Asia. One of the most populous countries in the world with the major cities being Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg Spanning over 11 time zones. Russia has a large diversity and variation in climate, geography, topographical features, and culture. It also has one of the largest economies in the world and is considered as a potential superpower.

Tourism in Russia

With more than 20 UNESCO world heritage sites, it is no surprise that it’s one of the most visited countries in the world. With over 30 million tourists annually, tourism is a very important sector and contributor to the economy. There are many museums, ancient cities, historical monuments, and other attractions for visitors. Apart from historical monuments and attractions, there are also many ski resorts, lakes, beaches and water parks. Paired with massive diversity in culture and traditions making it one of the ideal travel destinations suitable for all types of tourists.

Buying Russian property

When it comes to buying Russian property, there are a lot of options available for the buyers. Russia is also an ideal destination if you are looking to settle down permanently. From expensive private villas, houses, apartments or studios in the heart of Moscow or beachfront villas in Sochi there are a lot of options that you can consider when buying property in Russia. Though there are a few criteria that foreigners need to satisfy before buying property in the country, the whole process is quite simple and straightforward. You can choose a reliable real estate agent in order to get the best deals and options when you are considering to invest in the Russian real estate market.

