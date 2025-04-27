Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

investment properties
16
40 properties total found
Investment 186 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 186 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell the premises on the 1st floor with a separate entrance on the lively street of t…
$303,982
Investment 785 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 785 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 785 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a ready-made business, 100% share in the authorized capital of LLC "Mart". Asset - p…
$995,048
Investment 112 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 112 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale premises in the city center, in the area of ​​the Etazhi shopping center. Excellent…
$279,663
Commercial property 313 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 313 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 313 m²
Floor 2/16
I will sell a commercial room for free use on the second floor in the center of Nizhny Novgo…
$753,559
Office 75 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office 75 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 75 m²
Floor -1/4
I sell an office on Alekseevskaya 24b, premises4, in a basement. 75 sq.m, Eurorepair, single…
$47,421
Commercial property 164 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 164 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
Unique offer. House of architect L.D. Agafonov. I am selling a detached building in the his…
$851,150
Manufacture 5 690 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture 5 690 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 5 690 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale premises with a total area of 5690m2, consisting of 1490m2 2nd floor 901.4m2 3rd fl…
$674,690
Investment 1 500 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 1 500 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
The building is separate, the hotel, 3 floors, with repair, a complete hotel business, on th…
$766,035
Investment 134 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 134 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale premises in the city center, in the area of ​​the Etazhi shopping center. Excellent…
$364,778
Commercial property 54 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 54 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
Office space for sale. Separate entrance, hall, staff room 13, 9 sq.m., separately allocated…
$119,688
Commercial property 230 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 230 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/9
I offer for sale a room attached to a residential building with a separate entrance (it is p…
$243,186
Commercial property 79 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 79 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/6
A basement room with a functioning store is for sale. Total area 79 m2. There is also an add…
$121,593
Investment 278 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 278 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises are sold 277, 8 sq.m. In the residential complex "Atlant City". High cei…
$687,054
Commercial property 103 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 103 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 103 m²
Floor -1/19
For sale is a premise with its own entrance, located on the red line. Good traffic. Currently rented
$103,354
Commercial property 24 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 24 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 24 m²
I'm selling a 25-square-meter car seat. Heating, lighting, security, video surveillance. A c…
$19,455
Investment 46 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 46 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Excellent retail space with a stable federal tenant is for sale. Red line. Separate entrance…
$106,394
Manufacture 900 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture 900 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a separate free-use building.   Ideal for production, warehouse, shopping - exhibit…
$717,397
Commercial property 1 120 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 1 120 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 3
The rooms are located on three floors of an old brick residence with its own courtyard. 1. F…
$1,15M
Commercial property 5 400 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 5 400 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 5 400 m²
Number of floors 4
A separate building with its territory with a total area of 5400 m2 is for sale. Located on…
$1,81M
Investment 80 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 80 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
Selling non -residential commercial room - basement, 80 square meters. m. House on the Red L…
$71,740
Investment 43 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 43 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Ready-made business for sale: Men's clothing store "Truvor". Bargaining. We consider all off…
$303,982
Commercial property 1 183 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 1 183 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 1 183 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale administrative and production 3rd storey building of 1974 built of silicate brick, …
$316,141
Commercial property 143 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 143 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/19
A cafe with equipment and furniture is sold. The room is owned. Hall with 28 seats. The cafe…
$443,814
Commercial property 313 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 313 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 313 m²
Floor 1/16
On sale commercial premises of free purpose in the heart of Nizhny Novgorod.  It is possibl…
$867,735
Investment 950 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 950 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell a separate building in the Sormov district, 3 floors, kitchen, all communication…
$486,371
Commercial property 42 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 42 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 42 m²
Characterization of the object:   We offer on sale a rare version of a 2-story garage with…
$44,989
Commercial property 184 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 184 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 184 m²
Floor -1/12
The price is reduced! Commercial premises are sold - 184 sq.m. The very center of the city! …
$255,345
Investment 312 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 312 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for sale 311, 9 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.…
$771,390
Investment 66 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 66 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 4 rental studios for the price of one apartment, a lacquer near Pl. Lyadov, Lobache…
$159,773
Commercial property 84 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 84 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you commercial real estate in the city center, for sale. Nearby are the Constructio…
$78,315
