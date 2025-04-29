Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Volga Federal District, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
40
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
57
Saratov Oblast
53
Saratov
52
Investment 1 339 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 1 339 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 1 339 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for sale 1338, 6 sq.m. in LCD Atlant City.180,000 rub./sq.m. + VAT.High …
$3,30M
Commercial property 140 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 140 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Floor -1/5
For sale is a non-residential premises of 140 square meters, located in the basement of a re…
$90,784
Investment 785 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 785 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 785 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a ready-made business, 100% share in the authorized capital of LLC "Mart". Asset - p…
$992,567
Manufacture 30 278 m² in Saratov, Russia
Manufacture 30 278 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 30 278 m²
Sale of a land plot in one of the central districts of Saratov with a complex of office and …
Price on request
Investment 1 600 m² in Tumbotino, Russia
Investment 1 600 m²
Tumbotino, Russia
Area 1 600 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a ready-made rental business with a high potential for rental flow. GAB in a b…
$459,970
Commercial property 174 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 174 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 174 m²
Premises on Prospekt them. Stolypin (Gorky corner). 129, 3 sq. m on the 1st floor + 45 sq. m…
Price on request
Manufacture 5 690 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture 5 690 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 5 690 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale premises with a total area of 5690m2, consisting of 1490m2 2nd floor 901.4m2 3rd fl…
$665,746
Commercial property 3 658 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 3 658 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 3 658 m²
The industrial site is a land plot of 1.214 hectares fenced along the entire perimeter by a …
Price on request
Investment 160 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Investment 160 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a separate building (shop) of 160 m2 consisting of 3 premises, if desired, you c…
$36,313
Commercial property 26 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 26 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 26 m²
Retail, detached premises for sale in an area with high pedestrian traffic. Location: Engels…
Price on request
Commercial property 163 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 163 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 163 m²
Manufacturing premises for sale. Equipped as a fish shop. Building with an area of ​​163 sq.…
Price on request
Investment 46 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 46 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Excellent retail space with a stable federal tenant is for sale. Red line. Separate entrance…
$105,914
Commercial property 431 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 431 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 431 m²
The proposed premises are 431 sq. m. m. Location: st. 15 tankers, Sennaya market, 1st line …
Price on request
Commercial property 313 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 313 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 313 m²
Floor 2/16
I will sell a commercial room for free use on the second floor in the center of Nizhny Novgo…
$750,163
Commercial property 174 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 174 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 174 m²
Premises on Prospekt them. Stolypin (Gorky corner). 129, 3 sq. m on the 1st floor + 45 sq. m…
Price on request
Commercial property 223 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 223 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 223 m²
We offer for purchase a rental property at Peschany Umet Area: 223 sq.m. Permitted use: pro…
Price on request
Office 488 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 488 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 488 m²
For sale is a 1-2 storey office building with an area of ​​488 sq.m., together with a land p…
Price on request
Manufacture 718 m² in Bor, Russia
Manufacture 718 m²
Bor, Russia
Area 718 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a separate industrial building with an area of ​​718 sq.m. The building is locat…
$605,224
Commercial property 2 536 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 2 536 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 536 m²
Saratov is a major industrial city in Russia, particularly in the oil and gas industry. The …
$541,500
Office 257 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 257 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 257 m²
Office space for sale in the historical center of the city, near the Administration of the V…
Price on request
Commercial property 24 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 24 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 24 m²
I'm selling a 25-square-meter car seat. Heating, lighting, security, video surveillance. A c…
$19,367
Commercial property 11 544 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 11 544 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 11 544 m²
We offer for sale a warehouse/production facility of 1,155 m², located on the territory of a…
Price on request
Investment 675 m² in Tumbotino, Russia
Investment 675 m²
Tumbotino, Russia
Area 675 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale are retail premises of 675.4 m2 and 375.8 m2 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, r.p. Tu…
$215,460
Commercial property 747 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 747 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 747 m²
A detached non-residential building opposite the Bulgakovsky Park residential complex is off…
Price on request
Investment 134 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 134 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale premises in the city center, in the area of ​​the Etazhi shopping center. Excellent…
$363,134
Office 2 441 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 2 441 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 441 m²
A separate front building on the territory of a business space. Main parameters: 5 floors, 2…
Price on request
Manufacture 1 286 m² in Sava, Russia
Manufacture 1 286 m²
Sava, Russia
Area 1 286 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale the property complex in the center of the working village of Syava (near Shahunya). …
$26,630
Commercial property 160 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 160 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 160 m²
Premises are offered on the ground floor of a new building in the Bulgakov Park Eco-quarter.…
Price on request
Commercial property 109 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 109 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Special offer! Commercial real estate on Kominterna street, 182 in the Sormovsky district. C…
$181,446
Commercial property 365 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 365 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 365 m²
A vacant premises is offered for sale. 1st floor - retail space 200m2 (street retail), ceili…
Price on request
