  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gorodets
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Gorodets, Russia

investment properties
3
5 properties total found
Investment 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a detached building 670 meters on a land plot of 6 acres, all in ownership. If neces…
$302,612
Commercial property 97 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Commercial property 97 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/5
Selling non-residential premises 96.6 m2 in the basement.  One common vestibule for two dif…
$33,893
Hotel 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Hotel 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a detached building 670 meters on a land plot of 6 acres, all in ownership. If neces…
$302,612
Investment 892 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 892 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 892 m²
Floor 4/4
Selling a shopping mall with tenants.  The building is a capital structure: basement, 1st f…
$211,828
Investment 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a ready-made business. Cafe, hotel, sauna, summer veranda with barbecue area. Large …
$302,612
