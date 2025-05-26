Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Kaliningrad
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kaliningrad, Russia

Sovetsk
3
67 properties total found
Restaurant in Yantarny, Russia
Restaurant
Yantarny, Russia
A finished business is sold - a fully equipped summer cafe in the village. Amber Central Bea…
Price on request
Commercial property 70 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 70 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer free-purpose premises in the city of Moscow Prospekt 26-30, next to the main office…
$195,846
Commercial property 93 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 93 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/9
A general-purpose space with a separate entrance in a residential area of ​​Zelenogradsk. Fr…
$85,856
Commercial property 50 000 m² in Otradnoye, Russia
Commercial property 50 000 m²
Otradnoye, Russia
Area 50 000 m²
5 hectares owned by pos. Poisonous ( Airport ). Along the new track with a permitted exit. T…
$454,867
Commercial property 11 660 m² in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Commercial property 11 660 m²
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 11 660 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment hotel by the sea in Pioneersky. Two buildings. The surrender is the end of 2025. 4…
$16,43M
Commercial property 600 m² in Pionersky, Russia
Commercial property 600 m²
Pionersky, Russia
Area 600 m²
Land plot in the center of Pionersky. Developed infrastructure. To the sea - 10 minutes walk…
$50,414
Commercial property 3 000 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
The warehouse complex * North * is for sale - a modern warehouse complex that meets all the …
$884,451
Commercial property 60 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 60 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
Commercial premises for general use for sale in Kaliningrad, Gakuna str., 6 Main characteris…
$78,338
Commercial property 236 m² in Sovetsk, Russia
Commercial property 236 m²
Sovetsk, Russia
Area 236 m²
For sale is a two-storey building with an area of ​​112.4 sq. m., located on a plot of 14.25…
$149,095
Commercial property 2 750 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 2 750 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 2 750 m²
Land 27.5 hundred. g. Kaliningrad, st. Kartasheva, 12A. Cad. number 39:15: 110648: 30. Land …
$227,434
Commercial property 87 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 87 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/5
Free-use premises, high ceilings 3.2 meters. Separate central entrance, cargo entrance from …
$136,460
Commercial property 671 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 671 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 671 m²
Floor 3/5
Your "Modern History" has long been no secret to anyone that man himself is the master of hi…
$1,01M
Commercial property 101 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 101 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/6
I will sell the office of st. Dobroyubova 48. 101.1 sq.m. Separate entrance. Electric heatin…
$63,871
Commercial property 102 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 102 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/9
Investment-attractive commercial real estate in the Vostok residential complex with a networ…
$159,204
Commercial property 460 m² in Vysokoye, Russia
Commercial property 460 m²
Vysokoye, Russia
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
EXCLUSIVE OFFER IN GURYEVSKY DISTRICT, TRUBBKINO VILLAGE (landmark: Zaozerye village, Oncoce…
$151,622
Commercial property 40 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 40 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 40 m²
Sale of premises with an area of 181.2 sq.m. on the 2nd floor in a separate building located…
$189,528
Commercial property 5 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 5 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 5 m²
I offer for sale non-residential premises, utility storeroom 5.4 sq.m. in, located in the ba…
$2,274
Commercial property 59 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 59 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/7
A vacant premises located in a residential building on the first line from Sovetsky Prospekt…
$48,014
Commercial property 1 152 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 1 152 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 1 152 m²
Floor 1/1
A built-in-adjusted commercial of 1152 sq.m. is sold. In a densely populated area of ​​the c…
$619,125
Commercial property 3 015 m² in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Commercial property 3 015 m²
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 3 015 m²
Number of floors 5
Hotel in the Pioneer coast of the sea. The building is four-storey, with an attic and a base…
$4,04M
Commercial property 93 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 93 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Vacant premises, currently an operating store. First line, heating from underfloor heating, …
$176,893
Commercial property 178 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 178 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/5
Premises st. Chkalova, 24 under the office of 178 square meters. with a separate entrance. 7…
$240,069
Commercial property 520 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 520 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Free destination in the city center Suitable for any type of business Area of 512 sq.m. Auto…
$579,956
Commercial property 245 m² in Svetly, Russia
Commercial property 245 m²
Svetly, Russia
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/1
The premises of the Medical Center. The densely populated area of the city of Svetly Kalinin…
$252,704
Commercial property 460 m² in Vysokoye, Russia
Commercial property 460 m²
Vysokoye, Russia
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
EXCLUSIVE OFFER IN THE GURYEVSKY DISTRICT, THE VILLAGE OF TRUBKINO (landmark: the village of…
$1,137
Commercial property 105 m² in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Commercial property 105 m²
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/5
Shopping center 104.8 square meters in Svetlogorsk on the street. Dachnaya 4th. Shopping cen…
$88,320
Commercial property 140 m² in Baltiysk, Russia
Commercial property 140 m²
Baltiysk, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Business with pleasure! Agree, you often dreamed of settling on the seashore and conducting …
$189,528
Commercial property 91 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 91 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/5
Free premises. Separate entrance from the street. Central heating, own bathroom. Proximity t…
$66,335
Commercial property 101 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 101 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/7
A vacant premises located in a residential building on the first line from Sovetsky Prospekt…
$73,284
Commercial property 250 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 250 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
Free premises with a total area of ​​250 sq.m., in the basement of a 6-storey residential bu…
$32,852
