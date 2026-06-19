Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Southern Federal District
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Southern Federal District, Russia

;
Sochi
3
Krasnodar Krai
4
Rostov Oblast
3
7 properties total found
Commercial property 22 m² in town district of Sochi, Russia
Commercial property 22 m²
town district of Sochi, Russia
Area 22 m²
ярт. 137060546 Со (FREE GATE) ◾️◾️◾️4 ◾️◾️◾️◾️Сервис,ра ◾️◾️◾️◾️◾️Со️◾️◾️◾️
$143,220
Leave a request
Hotel 600 m² in Kabardinka, Russia
Hotel 600 m²
Kabardinka, Russia
Area 600 m²
Floor 3/3
I bring to your attention a ready -made business residential building with 21 guest rooms, l…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Hotel 138 m² in town district of Sochi, Russia
Hotel 138 m²
town district of Sochi, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 10
For sale hotel room, 137.70 m2Hotel complex "Nesky garden"1 letterEntrance 1 of 8Floor 10 of 10
$1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
Warehouse 2 700 m² in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Warehouse 2 700 m²
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 2 700 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 2700 m2, incl…
$50,172
Leave a request
Warehouse 5 030 m² in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Warehouse 5 030 m²
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 5 030 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 5200 m2, incl…
$93,469
Leave a request
Restaurant complex in Berdyansk in Zolotaya Kosa, Russia
Restaurant complex in Berdyansk
Zolotaya Kosa, Russia
Area 245 m²
Sale of a ready-made restaurant. Berdyansk, Azov coast. Photos of the restaurant complex…
$691,872
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Investment in Sochi, Russia
Investment
Sochi, Russia
OFFER FOR INVESTOR Hotel and Wellness Center on Krasnaya Polyana   1. The essence of the pro…
$509,08M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go