Commercial real estate in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
5
Kaliningrad
44
70 properties total found
Commercial property 87 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 87 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/5
Free-use premises, high ceilings 3.2 meters. Separate central entrance, cargo entrance from …
$136,460
Commercial property 67 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 67 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/5
Premises available for use/ready business, currently operating a beauty salon, for sale with…
$79,602
Commercial property 75 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 75 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/10
We offer premises for general use in the building of the residential complex Russian Europe.…
$256,482
Commercial property 600 m² in Pionersky, Russia
Commercial property 600 m²
Pionersky, Russia
Area 600 m²
Land plot in the center of Pionersky. Developed infrastructure. To the sea - 10 minutes walk…
$50,414
Commercial property 178 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 178 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/5
Premises st. Chkalova, 24 under the office of 178 square meters. with a separate entrance. 7…
$240,069
Commercial property 520 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 520 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Free destination in the city center Suitable for any type of business Area of 512 sq.m. Auto…
$579,956
Commercial property 93 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 93 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/9
A general-purpose space with a separate entrance in a residential area of ​​Zelenogradsk. Fr…
$85,856
Commercial property 1 030 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 1 030 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 1 030 m²
Investment opportunity: Land plot for the construction of a low-rise apartment building Site…
$366,421
Commercial property 1 152 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 1 152 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 1 152 m²
Floor 1/1
A built-in-adjusted commercial of 1152 sq.m. is sold. In a densely populated area of ​​the c…
$619,125
Commercial property 81 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 81 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/6
Office space of 68 square meters with a separate entrance to Dobrolyubova orr Krasnoselskaya…
$51,173
Commercial property 236 m² in Sovetsk, Russia
Commercial property 236 m²
Sovetsk, Russia
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey building with an area of ​​112.4 sq. m., located on a plot of 14.25…
$138,861
Commercial property 378 m² in Guryevsky District, Russia
Commercial property 378 m²
Guryevsky District, Russia
Area 378 m²
Floor 3/3
Office space on the street.Dzerzhinsky, 246 orr.Big District. The room is located in the bui…
$49,277
Commercial property 11 660 m² in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Commercial property 11 660 m²
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 11 660 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment hotel by the sea in Pioneersky. Two buildings. The surrender is the end of 2025. 4…
$16,43M
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
Land Prom.destination 0.33 hectares with a brick building of 1000sq.meters, German tiles. Lo…
$82,129
Commercial property 460 m² in Vysokoye, Russia
Commercial property 460 m²
Vysokoye, Russia
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
EXCLUSIVE OFFER IN THE GURYEVSKY DISTRICT, THE VILLAGE OF TRUBKINO (landmark: the village of…
$1,137
Commercial property 472 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 472 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 472 m²
Floor 5/6
We present to your attention a free-use premises in Rybnaya Derevnya. This object is include…
$1,45M
Commercial property 87 500 m² in Timiryazevo, Russia
Commercial property 87 500 m²
Timiryazevo, Russia
Area 87 500 m²
I will sell agricultural land near the federal highway in Mamonovo. The site has electricity…
$27,797
Commercial property 2 750 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 2 750 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 2 750 m²
Land 27.5 hundred. g. Kaliningrad, st. Kartasheva, 12A. Cad. number 39:15: 110648: 30. Land …
$227,434
Commercial property 140 m² in Baltiysk, Russia
Commercial property 140 m²
Baltiysk, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Business with pleasure! Agree, you often dreamed of settling on the seashore and conducting …
$189,528
Commercial property 59 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 59 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/7
A vacant premises located in a residential building on the first line from Sovetsky Prospekt…
$48,014
Commercial property 93 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 93 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Vacant premises, currently an operating store. First line, heating from underfloor heating, …
$176,893
Commercial property 103 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 103 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/9
Trading room 102.6 sq.m. on Moscow Avenue. Separate entrance. The ceiling height is 3.10 m. …
$195,846
Commercial property 71 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 71 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/7
EXCLUSIVE OFFER IN THE MOSCOW DISTRICT! Sale of premises for general use on Tikhoretskaya St…
$65,703
Commercial property 51 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 51 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
I will sell office, commercial premises, area of 51 sq.m., located in a non-residential admi…
$162,994
Commercial property 600 m² in Pionersky, Russia
Commercial property 600 m²
Pionersky, Russia
Area 600 m²
Land plot in the center of the city of Pionersky. Developed infrastructure. To the sea - 10 …
$69,494
Commercial property 70 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 70 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer free-purpose premises in the city of Moscow Prospekt 26-30, next to the main office…
$195,846
Commercial property 109 m² in Shushary, Russia
Commercial property 109 m²
Shushary, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/14
A free-use premises for sale in the basement of an apartment building, with a regular rectan…
$98,430
Commercial property 601 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 601 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 601 m²
Number of floors 3
Three floors in a non-residential building at the Polotsky shopping center are for sale. Hig…
$379,055
Commercial property 87 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 87 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 87 m²
Commercial premises for sale with tenant Long-term lease agreement (federal network) Separat…
$108,663
Commercial property 112 m² in Sovetsk, Russia
Commercial property 112 m²
Sovetsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey building with an area of ​​112.4 sq. m., located on a plot of 14.25…
$149,095
