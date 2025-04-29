Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Saint Petersburg
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Saint Petersburg, Russia

5 properties total found
Commercial property 109 m² in Shushary, Russia
Commercial property 109 m²
Shushary, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/14
A free-use premises for sale in the basement of an apartment building, with a regular rectan…
$94,978
Leave a request
Commercial property 112 m² in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial property 112 m²
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is an excellent room of universal purpose in the center of St. Petersburg, at the c…
$169,388
Leave a request
Commercial property 194 m² in Shushary, Russia
Commercial property 194 m²
Shushary, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/14
Free premises for sale on the 1st floor of the 1st line! Main advantages: + Separate entran…
$339,823
Leave a request
Commercial property 684 m² in Ust-Izhora, Russia
Commercial property 684 m²
Ust-Izhora, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 684 m²
Floor 1/2
*For sale is a detached building on the bank of the Neva, an architectural monument known as…
$544,462
Leave a request
Commercial property 6 520 m² in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial property 6 520 m²
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 6 520 m²
Floor 1/7
A separate non-residential building in the Kirov district of St. Petersburg. Leni Golikova S…
$2,84M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go