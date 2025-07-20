Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
46
Gorodets
5
62 properties total found
Commercial property 172 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 172 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/17
For sale working beauty salon of high class in the heart of the city on the red line. Apartm…
$627,925
Leave a request
Investment 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a detached building 670 meters on a land plot of 6 acres, all in ownership. If neces…
$317,656
Leave a request
Investment 261 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 261 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale premises in the city center, in the area of ​​the Etazhi shopping center. Excellent…
$648,019
Leave a request
Investment 140 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 140 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
I sell non-residential basement with an area of 140 meters, in which tenants are currently l…
$95,297
Leave a request
Investment 46 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 46 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Excellent retail space with a stable federal tenant is for sale. Red line. Separate entrance…
$111,180
Leave a request
Commercial property 184 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 184 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 184 m²
Floor -1/12
The price is reduced! Commercial premises are sold - 184 sq.m. The very center of the city! …
$266,831
Leave a request
Hotel 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Hotel 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a detached building 670 meters on a land plot of 6 acres, all in ownership. If neces…
$317,656
Leave a request
Restaurant 167 m² in Zelenyj Gorod, Russia
Restaurant 167 m²
Zelenyj Gorod, Russia
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/1
It is proposed to purchase a separate building with exceptional potential for the developmen…
$66,701
Leave a request
Investment 930 m² in Semyonov, Russia
Investment 930 m²
Semyonov, Russia
Area 930 m²
Floor 2/2
A ready-made business is for sale. The enterprise is working. Woodworking production. Includ…
$114,356
Leave a request
Commercial property 50 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 50 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, the building is 50.3 square meters on the first line, previously used as a grocery…
$28,030
Leave a request
Investment 66 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 66 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 4 rental studios for the price of one apartment, a lacquer near Pl. Lyadov, Lobache…
$164,103
Leave a request
Warehouse 830 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Warehouse 830 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 830 m²
Floor 1/1
I'm selling a production building on the red line. - 500 sq.m. - first floor - 77, 5 sq.m. s…
$584,361
Leave a request
Commercial property 103 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 103 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 103 m²
Floor -1/19
For sale is a premise with its own entrance, located on the red line. Good traffic. Currently rented
$89,744
Leave a request
Investment 312 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 312 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for sale 311, 9 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.…
$806,091
Leave a request
Investment 43 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 43 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Ready-made business for sale: Men's clothing store "Truvor". Bargaining. We consider all off…
$317,656
Leave a request
Investment 200 m² in Belka, Russia
Investment 200 m²
Belka, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
A non-operating gas station in the Knyagininsky district, 88 km from Nizhny Novgorod, the vi…
$34,633
Leave a request
Manufacture 718 m² in Bor, Russia
Manufacture 718 m²
Bor, Russia
Area 718 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a separate industrial building with an area of ​​718 sq.m. The building is locat…
$635,313
Leave a request
Office 75 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office 75 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 75 m²
Floor -1/4
I sell an office on Alekseevskaya 24b, premises4, in a basement. 75 sq.m, Eurorepair, single…
$49,554
Leave a request
Investment 892 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 892 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 892 m²
Floor 4/4
Selling a shopping mall with tenants.  The building is a capital structure: basement, 1st f…
$209,653
Leave a request
Investment 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a ready-made business. Cafe, hotel, sauna, summer veranda with barbecue area. Large …
$317,656
Leave a request
Investment 1 200 m² in Bor, Russia
Investment 1 200 m²
Bor, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a building separately standing 80% filled with tenants. 1, 2 floors are full of tenan…
$427,631
Leave a request
Investment 785 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 785 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 785 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a ready-made business, 100% share in the authorized capital of LLC "Mart". Asset - p…
$914,851
Leave a request
Investment 146 m² in Kstovo, Russia
Investment 146 m²
Kstovo, Russia
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/3
Selling a detached building located on one of the central streets of the city!  Large huma…
$254,125
Leave a request
Restaurant 684 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Restaurant 684 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 684 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale-free premises, with a total area of 684 sq.m., divided into two separate rooms 547,…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Commercial property 109 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 109 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Special offer! Commercial real estate on Kominterna street, 182 in the Sormovsky district. C…
$190,984
Leave a request
Commercial property 5 400 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 5 400 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 5 400 m²
Number of floors 4
A separate building with its territory with a total area of 5400 m2 is for sale. Located on…
$1,81M
Leave a request
Commercial property 313 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 313 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 313 m²
Floor 1/16
On sale commercial premises of free purpose in the heart of Nizhny Novgorod.  It is possibl…
$906,769
Leave a request
Commercial property 143 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 143 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/19
A cafe with equipment and furniture is sold. The room is owned. Hall with 28 seats. The cafe…
$463,778
Leave a request
Investment 57 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 57 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
Excellent retail space with a stable tenant is for sale. The space has a separate entrance f…
$126,427
Leave a request
Investment 950 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment 950 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell a separate building in the Sormov district, 3 floors, kitchen, all communication…
$508,250
Leave a request

Property types in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

restaurants
manufacture buildings
investment properties
Realting.com
Go