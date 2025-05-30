Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Moscow, Russia

Kommunarka
3
2 439 properties total found
Office 1 300 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 7
ID: L11045 We bring to your attention the rent of a premium office of 1300 m2 in the popular…
$112,753
Office 1 300 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 3
ID: L11043 We bring to your attention the rent of a premium office of 1300 m2 in the popular…
$112,753
Office 233 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 233 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 233 m²
Floor 46
ID: L11026 We offer you a prestigious office block in the building C of the Tower business c…
$23,336
Office 1 168 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 168 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 168 m²
Floor 15
ID: L11030 We offer you a prestigious office block in the building A of the Tower business c…
$116,983
Office 983 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 983 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 983 m²
Floor 11
ID: L11013 We present for sale an exclusive office space of premium class in the new complex…
$7,63M
Office 602 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 602 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 602 m²
Floor 12
ID: L11015 We present for sale an exclusive office space of premium class in the new complex…
$4,43M
Office 315 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 315 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 315 m²
Floor 1
ID: L11056 For sale is a profitable room for free use with decoration in an ancient mansion …
$2,54M
Office 562 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 562 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 562 m²
Floor 7
ID: L10999 Rental of modern offices in the business center of class A "Krugosor" Ideal loca…
$23,453
Office 1 300 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 2
ID: L11042 We bring to your attention the rent of a premium office of 1300 m2 in the popular…
$112,753
Office 631 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 631 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 631 m²
Floor 3
ID: L11052 We offer for rent a modern office block with a total area of 631 m2 in Presnensky…
$13,333
Office 118 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 118 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 118 m²
Floor 45
ID: L11041 We offer for rent high-quality office space in one of the largest and modern busi…
$6,032
Office 850 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 850 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: L11061 We offer for rent a luxurious representative office for the head in a historical …
$39,011
Office 332 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 332 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 332 m²
Floor 7
ID: o95348 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent in BC "Premier Plaza" office 332.5 m2 on the 7t…
$17,345
Office 1 161 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 161 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 161 m²
Floor 5
ID: L11007 We present for sale an exclusive office space of premium class in the new complex…
$8,00M
Office 4 250 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 4 250 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 4 250 m²
Floor 36
ID: L11024 We offer you a prestigious office block in the building C of the Tower business c…
$505,477
Office 253 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 253 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 253 m²
Floor 1
ID: o95355 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase a free room of 253.5 m2 on the 1st floor in …
$2,79M
Office 1 300 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 8
ID: L11046 We bring to your attention the rent of a premium office of 1300 m2 in the popular…
$112,753
Office 14 575 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 14 575 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 14 575 m²
Number of floors 9
ID: L11048 For sale is a premium office building of a class A business center as part of the…
$97,53M
Office 14 575 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 14 575 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 14 575 m²
Number of floors 9
ID: L11047 For sale is a premium office building of a class A business center as part of the…
$97,53M
Office 595 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 595 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 595 m²
Floor 4
ID: L11053 Office for rent in the Business Center "Linkor" with an area of 595 square meters…
$25,532
Office 2 550 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 2 550 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 2 550 m²
Floor 5
ID: o27245 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 2550.0 m2 on the 5th floor on favo…
$205,915
Office 1 200 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 200 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 12
ID: L11014 We present for sale an exclusive office space of premium class in the new complex…
$8,79M
Office 320 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 320 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 320 m²
Floor 4
ID: L11064 An office on the 4th floor is rented in the business center of class B "Careter R…
$13,888
Commercial property 48 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 48 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Ready rental business (GAB) in the shopping center "Green", Moscow - investment with guarant…
$195,052
Office 845 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 845 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 845 m²
Floor 4
ID: L11055 We offer for rent an office space with decoration in an old mansion located in a …
$45,512
Office 1 200 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 200 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 14
ID: L11017 We present for sale an exclusive office space of premium class in the new complex…
$8,94M
Office 600 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 600 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 600 m²
Floor 5
ID: L11050 We offer for rent office space with a total area of 600 m2 in a prestigious multi…
$42,261
Office 1 198 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 198 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 198 m²
Floor 16
ID: L11019 We present for sale an exclusive office space of premium class in the new complex…
$9,08M
Office 231 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 231 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 231 m²
Floor 12
ID: L11038 For sale premium office in the prestigious business complex Empire on Presnenskay…
$2,61M
Office 850 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 850 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: L11060 We offer for rent a luxurious representative office for the head in a historical …
$39,011
