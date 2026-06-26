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Сommercial property in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

;
Sochi
3
4 properties total found
Hotel 600 m² in Kabardinka, Russia
Hotel 600 m²
Kabardinka, Russia
Area 600 m²
Floor 3/3
I bring to your attention a ready -made business residential building with 21 guest rooms, l…
$2,30M
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Commercial property 22 m² in town district of Sochi, Russia
Commercial property 22 m²
town district of Sochi, Russia
Area 22 m²
ярт. 137060546 Со (FREE GATE) ◾️◾️◾️4 ◾️◾️◾️◾️Сервис,ра ◾️◾️◾️◾️◾️Со️◾️◾️◾️
$139,641
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Hotel 138 m² in town district of Sochi, Russia
Hotel 138 m²
town district of Sochi, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 10
For sale hotel room, 137.70 m2Hotel complex "Nesky garden"1 letterEntrance 1 of 8Floor 10 of 10
$1,70M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Investment in Sochi, Russia
Investment
Sochi, Russia
OFFER FOR INVESTOR Hotel and Wellness Center on Krasnaya Polyana   1. The essence of the pro…
$509,08M
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