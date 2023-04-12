Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Poland

Commercial real estate in Poland

223 properties total found
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
€ 88,989
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
111 m²
€ 300,905
For sale 5-room commercial premises 110.6 sq.m Warsaw, district Wilanów, al. Rzeczypo…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
100 m²
€ 42,847
I recommend a gastronomic establishment to take over immediately! In a great location in the…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
92 m²
€ 272,770
I invite you to present the commercial premises. We enter the premises directly from the out…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
260 m²
€ 697,329
I invite you to present three commercial premises that can be connected. We enter the premis…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
60 m²
€ 160,675
A spacious and atmospheric apartment in the center of Wola, very well connected ( 12 minutes…
Commercialin Wronki, Poland
Commercial
Wronki, Poland
980 m²
€ 1,253,264
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
160 m²
€ 407,043
MOKOTÓW – SILENCE location – a few steps from the ŁAZIENKA and Agrykola park. A perfect apar…
Commercialin Kalisz, Poland
Commercial
Kalisz, Poland
1 536 m²
€ 919,060
The subject of sale is a tenement house on the Main Square in Kalisz. The total area of the …
Commercialin Winiary, Poland
Commercial
Winiary, Poland
18 363 m²
€ 6,587,667
Gniezno, it's not just the cradle of tourism but a new trend increasing the investor zone.&n…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
77 m²
€ 209,948
FOR READY SALE USE LOCAL FOR SERVICES / TABINETS / OFFICE WITH SURFACE 77.06 M2 IN SUPER LOC…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
151 m²
€ 188,525
I recommend the offer of two rented and thriving service premises located in the very center…
Commercial real estatein Mosina, Poland
Commercial real estate
Mosina, Poland
410 m²
€ 405,972
I offer a tenement house for sale in the center of Mosina. The tenement house is built on a …
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
97 m²
€ 117,614
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
1 280 m²
€ 2,474,392
If you are looking for a perfectly located, large, currently rented office space or 'investm…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
238 m²
€ 212,091
For sale office premises – warehouse – production in Wawer. The restaurant is located on the…
Commercialin Bialosliwie, Poland
Commercial
Bialosliwie, Poland
5 446 m²
€ 321,350
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
77 m²
€ 169,244
Office 9 roomsin Warsaw, Poland
Office 9 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 598,996
House (townhouse) for sale as an office 330 sq.m. 9 rooms Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Okar…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
55 m²
€ 185,492
A commercial and service place, clearly visible from the street! Currently, the surface is d…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
34 m²
€ 36,420
For sale a commercial and service premises located in Poznań at ul. Radiant 100A DESCRIPTION…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
73 m²
€ 151,891
I present to you for sale a commercial / service premises with a total area of 73.30m2 with …
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
624 m²
€ 961,907
I will sell a commercial building Warszawa Wola, Aleja Primatea 1000 years at Tras Toruńska …
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
416 m²
€ 1,114,012
Super property for sale – pre-school building, which houses a private kindergarten in Wilanó…
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
7 782 m²
€ 1,499,632
Unique investment property – Warsaw-Białołęka! Secure capital deposit! Unique location – War…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
2 200 m²
€ 2,131,619
Property for sale built in a hotel facility and a single-family house. In the local developm…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
390 m²
€ 533,440
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
72 m²
€ 171,172
Commercialin Warsaw, Poland
Commercial
Warsaw, Poland
573 m²
€ 706,969
House detached only 4 km from the Warsaw Center MAIN CURRENCIES The house, after rearranging…
Commercialin Poznan, Poland
Commercial
Poznan, Poland
47 m²
€ 70,483

About Poland

Officially known as the Republic of Poland is a developed country located in Central Europe. It is one of the most populous countries in the European Union and has its capital city as Warsaw. The history of the Polish region dates back to thousands of years right from the Iron ages making it culturally and historically significant. Having a high-income economy with many other features such as high standard of living, quality of life, education, safety, and other similar aspects.

Why is Poland a popular travel destination?

Poland has diverse geographical features which is one of the prime attractions for tourism. It has a large number of lakes, rivers, forests, national parks, and agricultural land. The climate is temperate and warm contributing to a rather pleasant atmosphere. It is well known for housing a large number of world heritage sites, castles, ruins, historic monuments, and other similar attractions. There are also a lot of medieval villages and towns that capture the picturesque beauty of the nation. Additionally, having a diverse culture and tradition that draws in millions of tourists each year.

Why invest in Polish real estate?

With a constantly growing economy and increasing demand through tourism, it is today one of the prime choices when it comes to investing in real estate. From luxury villas to more affordable options, the country has hundreds of property deals that you can consider if you are looking to buy your a home in new building. Additionally, there are virtually no restrictions or laws that you need to worry about when buying property in the country. You can hire the services of a professional real estate firm in order to get better deals and options if you are considering to invest in Polish real estate. Being a highly developed economy with a high standard of living, Poland is one of the best options to buy property.

