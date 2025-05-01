Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, Poland

4 properties total found
Shop 5 723 m² in Olsztyn County, Poland
Shop 5 723 m²
Olsztyn County, Poland
Area 5 723 m²
The subject of the sale is the right of perpetual usufruct of land consisting of a plot of l…
$952,246
Established business 205 m² in Susz, Poland
Established business 205 m²
Susz, Poland
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
Constantly functioning District Vehicle Control Station ó in Drought for sale - investment r…
$562,126
Shop 2 491 m² in Olsztyn County, Poland
Shop 2 491 m²
Olsztyn County, Poland
Area 2 491 m²
The subject of sale is a building with a building area of ​​1180m2, which is a separate subj…
$952,246
Commercial property 72 m² in Olsztyn, Poland
Commercial property 72 m²
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
I offer for sale an apartment with a usable area of 72.39 m2, located at 7 Armii Krajowej St…
$325,351
