Commercial real estate in Pruszkow, Poland

5 properties total found
Commercial property 67 m² in Pruszkow, Poland
Commercial property 67 m²
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial premises of 67 m² in a modern building are for sale. The premises are located on …
$204,880
Commercial property 50 m² in Pruszkow, Poland
Commercial property 50 m²
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
Commercial premises of 49 m² are for sale, located on the ground floor of a building in the …
$114,899
Commercial property 50 m² in Pruszkow, Poland
Commercial property 50 m²
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale is a functional 49 m² space on the ground floor of a modern building in the rapidly…
$123,927
Commercial property 67 m² in Pruszkow, Poland
Commercial property 67 m²
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale is a commercial and service facility of 67 m² on the ground floor of a residential …
$225,018
Commercial property 67 m² in Pruszkow, Poland
Commercial property 67 m²
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale is a fully equipped commercial and service premises of 67 m², located on the ground…
$219,685
