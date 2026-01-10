Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Swarzedz
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in gmina Swarzedz, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 145 m² in Gruszczyn, Poland
Commercial property 145 m²
Gruszczyn, Poland
Area 145 m²
The offer is only available to me! Buyer pays no commission – the consultant's salary is cov…
$345,004
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go