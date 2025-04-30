Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Warsaw, Poland

112 properties total found
Commercial property 225 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 225 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: a 225m2 space with two separate rooms, a kitchen, two bathrooms and a large storag…
$879,630
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 23 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 23 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Parking space for sale in an underground garage of 22.8 m² in a residential building at ul. …
$11,696
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 108 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 108 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 10
For sale is a premise on the first floor of a building on Ochota, in a residential and comme…
$651,854
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 141 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 141 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 11
For sale is a 140.5 m² space on the ground floor of a 1996 building in an area with high ped…
$556,172
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 745 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 745 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 745 m²
For sale is a car service center on Modlińska Street in Warsaw, just 750 meters from the Bia…
$375,966
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 48 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 48 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Functional apartment in Warsaw Ursynów, located on the third floor of an eight-story buildin…
$212,387
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 79 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 79 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/11
A spacious 3-room apartment of 78.5 m² in the Triton Park complex on Ochota is for sale. Sui…
$382,060
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 62 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 62 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Looking for a new apartment where everything is already there? You want to move in right aft…
$345,656
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 97 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 97 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial premises of 97 m² are for sale, located on the ground floor of a multi-apartment …
$324,733
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 151 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 151 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 8
Commercial premises in a stone building from 1912 on Wilcza Street, near Mokotowska, after a…
$1,45M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 126 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 126 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 126 m²
We are pleased to offer you a comfortable apartment located at Powstańców Śląskich Street ne…
$427,178
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 31 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 31 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 30
For sale: 31 m² premises in Warsaw, Śródmieście, on Al. Jana Pawła II. The space is ideal fo…
$257,828
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 104 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 104 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 104 m²
We invite you to get acquainted with the offer of a spacious, comfortable apartment for a la…
$353,262
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 100 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 100 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
3 bedroom apartment of the apartment in Bemov apartment with terrace closed estate 2009 apar…
$412,752
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property
Warsaw, Poland
Number of floors 6
Real estate Floor: 0 Area: 148.90 sq.m Number of rooms: 8 Number of bathrooms: 2 Number of …
$397,605
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 235 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 235 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 8
For sale is a finished business or investment space of 235 m² on the border of the Gocław an…
$804,809
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 49 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 49 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial premises for sale with an area of 48,80m2 Location Warsaw, Ursynów Zaruby str. Th…
$225,224
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 72 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 72 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Exceptional offer – 3-room apartment with high, unusual standard, with garden and balcony. I…
$320,317
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 74 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 74 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Sale of property in Białołęce at 36A Discovered Street DescriptionThe building is located in…
$248,185
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Attractive retail and service premises in the heart of the Old Town - Podwale Street, Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland
Attractive retail and service premises in the heart of the Old Town - Podwale Street, Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland
Area 45 m²
For sale commercial premises with a mezzanine on the ground floor in a tenement building wit…
$378,634
Commercial property 80 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 80 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a premise ready for commercial or office use. It is air-conditioned and its main…
$397,374
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 67 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 67 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Apartment located in the city center (Ujazdów), in the vicinity of Łazienkowski Park. Extrem…
$449,552
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 482 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 482 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 482 m²
Floor 1
For sale: car service with residential and office area in Warsaw, Mokotów (Służewiec), next …
$812,087
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 553 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 553 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 553 m²
Floor 2
Modern office building in Warsaw for sale, fully equipped (for an additional fee), ready for…
$1,41M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 80 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 80 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
3-room apartment with loggia and 2 parking spaces-town of Wilanów, ul. Sarmatian A spacious…
$395,387
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 168 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 168 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious two-level commercial premises of 168 m² in the center of Warsaw are for sale. On th…
$740,768
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 124 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 124 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 124 m²
(WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram) Номер Метраж Цена брутто Цбрутто М2 Этаж 2 116,…
$254,559
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 553 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 553 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 553 m²
Number of floors 3
I am pleased to present you a modern, fully equipped office building located in Warsaw's Urs…
$1,32M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 58 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 58 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
The modern residential complex, located away from the hustle and bustle of the city, is desi…
$242,093
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 29 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 29 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
Commercial premises of 28.93 m² on the ground floor of a renovated building at ul. Kępna 15 …
$160,820
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
