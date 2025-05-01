Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Poznan
7
gmina Swarzedz
4
22 properties total found
Commercial property 14 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 14 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 14 m²
The place is in an underground garage in a discreet housing estate. The entrance to the esta…
Price on request
Shop 750 m² in Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland
Shop 750 m²
Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland
Area 750 m²
Good day! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer for sale of a production and w…
$319,866
Commercial property 71 m² in Borowiec, Poland
Commercial property 71 m²
Borowiec, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
For sale 3 bedroom apartment from the secondary market in Borówc near Poznań. You dream of a…
$149,004
Commercial property 37 m² in Buk, Poland
Commercial property 37 m²
Buk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Off market Apartment in Buk 38 m2 + share of land (private garage and garden) Full roof and …
$69,038
Shop 616 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 616 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 616 m²
For sale a plot of land with an area of ​​616m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa.
$41,316
Shop 2 296 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 2 296 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 2 296 m²
For sale 3 land properties with a total area of ​​2296m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at Odrzutow…
$86,630
Commercial property 56 m² in Turek, Poland
Commercial property 56 m²
Turek, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
You're sick of compromises and you dream of a space you can arrange exactly what you want? T…
$69,038
Commercial property 99 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 99 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique offer of selling a flat with an area of…
$223,906
Commercial property 191 m² in Oborniki, Poland
Commercial property 191 m²
Oborniki, Poland
Area 191 m²
Beautiful, quiet location at the vast green areas on the outskirts of Oborniki Wielkopolska.…
$207,646
Shop 2 157 m² in Wrzesnia, Poland
Shop 2 157 m²
Wrzesnia, Poland
Area 2 157 m²
Warehouse – production: 1887 sq m and administrative building with social facilities 270 sq m
Price on request
Commercial property 18 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 18 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 18 m²
I offer for sale two parking spaces in a modern garage
$10,929
Commercial property 67 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 67 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
A bright and spacious 3-room apartment with a separate kitchen with a total area of ​​67.10 …
Price on request
Commercial property 70 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 70 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
I recommend the offer of a 3-room apartment located in Poznań in Grunwald - ul. Brzask 10. T…
$239,633
Office 526 m² in Poznan, Poland
Office 526 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 4
Area 526 m²
We recommend an office and commercial building with an area of ​​526.70 m2, located in Pozna…
$330,641
Commercial property 157 m² in Lubon, Poland
Commercial property 157 m²
Lubon, Poland
Area 157 m²
Are you planning to finance this dream? Call us
$191,919
Commercial property 64 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 64 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
Are you looking for a space for your family? Do you value a good location and access to green areas?
$180,991
Commercial property 174 m² in Posrednik, Poland
Commercial property 174 m²
Posrednik, Poland
Area 174 m²
I am delighted to present you with a unique residential property near Kalisz!
$225,772
Commercial property 132 m² in Lubon, Poland
Commercial property 132 m²
Lubon, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
If you are planning to finance this dream – call us
Price on request
Shop 683 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 683 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 683 m²
For sale a 683m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/6 Pl…
$10,662
Shop 582 m² in Glinno, Poland
Shop 582 m²
Glinno, Poland
Area 582 m²
⭐️Location: Nowy Tomyśl, ul. Koskleowa/Wickerowa ⭐️Site: area 1184 m2, land use
$713,034
Shop 526 m² in Mosina, Poland
Shop 526 m²
Mosina, Poland
Area 526 m²
Are you looking for a place for your business? Do you need more space for production or for …
$586,420
Shop 997 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 997 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 997 m²
For sale a 997m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/7 Pl…
$34,652
