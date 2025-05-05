Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznan
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Poznan, Poland

7 properties total found
Commercial property 99 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 99 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique offer of selling a flat with an area of…
$221,878
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 64 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 64 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
Are you looking for a space for your family? Do you value a good location and access to green areas?
$179,351
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 70 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 70 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
I recommend the offer of a 3-room apartment located in Poznań in Grunwald - ul. Brzask 10. T…
$237,797
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 18 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 18 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 18 m²
I offer for sale two parking spaces in a modern garage
$10,830
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 14 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 14 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 14 m²
The place is in an underground garage in a discreet housing estate. The entrance to the esta…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Office 526 m² in Poznan, Poland
Office 526 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 4
Area 526 m²
We recommend an office and commercial building with an area of ​​526.70 m2, located in Pozna…
$330,968
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Commercial property 67 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 67 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
A bright and spacious 3-room apartment with a separate kitchen with a total area of ​​67.10 …
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
