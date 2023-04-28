UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Commercial real estate in Thessaloniki, Greece
Peraia
19
Neoi Epivates
13
Nea Kallikratia
9
Neo Rysio
7
Pentalofos
6
Plagiari
6
Trilofos
6
Drymos
5
Nea Triglia
5
Agia Triada
4
Langadas
3
Liti
3
Nea Michaniona
2
Vasilika
2
Epanomi
1
Lagyna
1
Simantra
1
Clear all
199 properties total found
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Property in excellent condition as over 300,000 euros have recently been invested in equipme…
Commercial 3 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 98,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale Traditional grocery store with Greek traditional local ite…
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4390 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale. The property is locat…
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 70,000
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
Commercial 1 room
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Area: Faliro
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 2 rooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale business of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area: Vardaris
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale business of 71 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning …
Commercial real estate
Peraia, Greece
21 bath
2 485 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS3450 - Building FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €2.500.000 . This 2485 s…
Office 18 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
18 Number of rooms
1 410 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Commercial real estate
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bath
1 410 m²
€ 1,850,000
Property Code: HPS3377 - Building FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Center for €1.850.000 . …
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
Area: Limani
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Α professional space of 230 sq.m., located near the One Salonica Mall in Giannitson st…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Α 5th floor professional space of 268 sq.m., located in Giannitson area, is for sale. …
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Α 3d floor professional space of 432 sq.m., located in Giannitson area, is for sale. T…
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Three studios, located in a professional building of Thessaloniki’s Vardaris region, w…
Commercial real estate
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 bath
370 m²
€ 950,000
Property Code: HPS2475 - Building FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €950.000 . T…
Commercial 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath
90 m²
€ 20,000
Property Code: HPS847 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Limani for €20.000 . This 90 sq. m…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
5 studios and 4 one bdr apartments, of a total surface of 300 sq. m., located in the 1st flo…
Commercial 1 room
Souroti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
A commercial property covering atotal area of 650 sq. m., located in the area of Thessalonik…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
There is available for sale an apartment of 114 sq.m. on the floor and commercial premises o…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
A very luminous professional space of 71 sq. m., located on the 8th floor of a business buil…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Two apartments, of a total surface of 82 sq.m., located in a central spot of Thessaloniki&rs…
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 55,000
Property Code: 3-888 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ladadika for €55.000. This 56 sq. m…
1
2
3
...
7
