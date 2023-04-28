Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Commercial real estate in Thessaloniki, Greece

Peraia
19
Neoi Epivates
13
Nea Kallikratia
9
Neo Rysio
7
Pentalofos
6
Plagiari
6
Trilofos
6
Drymos
5
Show more
199 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Property in excellent condition as over 300,000 euros have recently been invested in equipme…
Commercial 3 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 98,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale Traditional grocery store with Greek traditional local ite…
Hotel 1 room in Neochorouda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4390 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale. The property is locat…
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² Number of floors 7
€ 70,000
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
Commercial 1 room in Agia Triada, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Area: Faliro
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 2 rooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale business of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area: Vardaris
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale business of 71 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning …
Commercial real estate in Peraia, Greece
Commercial real estate
Peraia, Greece
21 bath 2 485 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS3450 - Building FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €2.500.000 . This 2485 s…
Office 18 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 18 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
18 Number of rooms 1 410 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial real estate
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bath 1 410 m²
€ 1,850,000
Property Code: HPS3377 - Building FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Center for €1.850.000 . …
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
Area: Limani
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Α professional space of 230 sq.m., located near the One Salonica Mall in Giannitson st…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Α 5th floor professional space of 268 sq.m., located in Giannitson area, is for sale. …
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Α 3d floor professional space of 432 sq.m., located in Giannitson area, is for sale. T…
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Three studios, located in a professional building of Thessaloniki’s Vardaris region, w…
Commercial real estate in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Commercial real estate
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 bath 370 m²
€ 950,000
Property Code: HPS2475 - Building FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €950.000 . T…
Commercial 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 20,000
Property Code: HPS847 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Limani for €20.000 . This 90 sq. m…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
5 studios and 4 one bdr apartments, of a total surface of 300 sq. m., located in the 1st flo…
Commercial 1 room in Souroti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Souroti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
A commercial property covering atotal area of 650 sq. m., located in the area of Thessalonik…
Commercial 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
There is available for sale an apartment of 114 sq.m. on the floor and commercial premises o…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
A very luminous professional space of 71 sq. m., located on the 8th floor of a business buil…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Two apartments, of a total surface of 82 sq.m., located in a central spot of Thessaloniki&rs…
Investment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
€ 55,000
Property Code: 3-888 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ladadika for €55.000. This 56 sq. m…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir