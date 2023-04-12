Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Greece

commercial property
4366
restaurants
1
hotels
1269
offices
52
manufacture buildings
80
investment properties
32
warehouses
52
other
6
Shop To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
Shopin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m²
€ 510,000
Property Code: HPS984 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €510.000. This 415 sq. m. S…
Shopin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m²
€ 455,000
Property Code: HPS983 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €455.000. This 410 sq. m. S…
Shopin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m²
€ 770,000
Property Code: HPS982 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €770.000. This 460 sq. m. S…
Shopin Central Macedonia, Greece
Shop
Central Macedonia, Greece
207 m²
€ 800,000
Property Code: HPS870 - Shop FOR SALE in Kalamaria Nea Krini for €800.000 . This 207 sq. m. …
Shop 9 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Shop 9 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
9 Number of rooms 534 m²
€ 950,000
Shop 3 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath 140 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: 1-250 - Shop FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €260.000. This 140 sq. m. Shop…
Shop 1 bedroomin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
272 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: 14420 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 272 sq.m, 2 l…
Shop 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
130 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: 14416 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Shop of total surface 130 sq…
Shop 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
50 m²
€ 155,000
Property Code: 1585 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 50 sq.m, in th…
Shop 1 bedroomin Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
160 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: 1583 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €320.000 . Thi…
Shop 1 bedroomin Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
200 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: 1581 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €420.000 . Thi…
Shop 1 bedroomin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
62 m²
€ 95,000
Property Code: 2580 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 62 sq.m, 2 lev…
Shop 2 bedroomsin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1516 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, on th…
Shop 3 bedroomsin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
108 m²
€ 380,000
Property Code: 1517 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, on the facade Shop of total surface 108 sq.m, on …
Shop 1 bedroomin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Palaio Faliro, Greece
80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1515 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, 2 leve…
Shop 1 bedroomin alimos, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
48 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 1514 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 48 sq.m, on the…
Shop 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
31 m²
€ 45,000
Property Code: 1370 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 31 sq.m, on the…
Shop 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
28 m²
€ 76,000
Property Code: 1332 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 28 sq.m, on the…
Shopin Athens, Greece
Shop
Athens, Greece
176 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: 1284 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 176 sq.m, 3 levels Nea …
Shopin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop
Palaio Faliro, Greece
140 m²
€ 195,000
Property Code: 1253 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 140 m2, on the Ground f…
Shop 2 bedroomsin Lavrion, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
53 m²
€ 85,000
Code: 1203 - Lavrio Square FOR SALE Shop of total area 53 sq.m. Ground floor. It consists of…
Shop 1 bedroomin Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
190 m²
€ 1,000,000
Code: 1155 - Kerameikos FOR SALE Store of total area 190 sq.m. 3 levels. Consists of 1 Room,…
Shopin Athens, Greece
Shop
Athens, Greece
120 m²
€ 70,000
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
Shopin Athens, Greece
Shop
Athens, Greece
€ 390,000
Retail store with a total surface of 133.50 sq.m.It comprises of an 89.00 sq.m. ground floor…
Shopin demos chalkideon, Greece
Shop
demos chalkideon, Greece
€ 880,000
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
Shopin Kypseli, Greece
Shop
Kypseli, Greece
€ 370,000
Retail store with a total surface of 740.00 sq.m. in a residential building, erected upon a …
Shopin Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
€ 65,000
Retail store in a business complex with a total surface of 157.03 sq.m.It comprises of an 80…
Shopin Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
€ 992,000
Ground floor open-plan store 1,905.19 sq.m. with 2 WC, pre-hall, storage space, auxiliary ar…

Regions with properties for sale

in Municipality of Piraeus
in Piraeus
in The Municipality of Sithonia
in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
in District of Agios Nikolaos
in Municipality of Larissa
in Larissa
in Kassandria
in Polygyros
in Chania Municipality
in Nikiti
in Leptokarya
in The municipality Nea Propontida
in Limenas Chersonisou
in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
in demos aristotele
in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
in Agios Nikolaos
in demos chalkideon
in Chalkida

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
