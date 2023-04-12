UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Shops
Shops for sale in Greece
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
415 m²
€ 510,000
Property Code: HPS984 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €510.000. This 415 sq. m. S…
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
410 m²
€ 455,000
Property Code: HPS983 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €455.000. This 410 sq. m. S…
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
460 m²
€ 770,000
Property Code: HPS982 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €770.000. This 460 sq. m. S…
Shop
Central Macedonia, Greece
207 m²
€ 800,000
Property Code: HPS870 - Shop FOR SALE in Kalamaria Nea Krini for €800.000 . This 207 sq. m. …
Shop 9 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
9 Number of rooms
534 m²
€ 950,000
Shop 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath
140 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: 1-250 - Shop FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €260.000. This 140 sq. m. Shop…
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
272 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: 14420 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 272 sq.m, 2 l…
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
130 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: 14416 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Shop of total surface 130 sq…
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
50 m²
€ 155,000
Property Code: 1585 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 50 sq.m, in th…
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
160 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: 1583 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €320.000 . Thi…
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
200 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: 1581 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €420.000 . Thi…
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
62 m²
€ 95,000
Property Code: 2580 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 62 sq.m, 2 lev…
Shop 2 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1516 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, on th…
Shop 3 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
108 m²
€ 380,000
Property Code: 1517 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, on the facade Shop of total surface 108 sq.m, on …
Shop 1 bedroom
Palaio Faliro, Greece
80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1515 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, 2 leve…
Shop 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
48 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 1514 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 48 sq.m, on the…
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
31 m²
€ 45,000
Property Code: 1370 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 31 sq.m, on the…
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
28 m²
€ 76,000
Property Code: 1332 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 28 sq.m, on the…
Shop
Athens, Greece
176 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: 1284 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 176 sq.m, 3 levels Nea …
Shop
Palaio Faliro, Greece
140 m²
€ 195,000
Property Code: 1253 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 140 m2, on the Ground f…
Shop 2 bedrooms
Lavrion, Greece
53 m²
€ 85,000
Code: 1203 - Lavrio Square FOR SALE Shop of total area 53 sq.m. Ground floor. It consists of…
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
190 m²
€ 1,000,000
Code: 1155 - Kerameikos FOR SALE Store of total area 190 sq.m. 3 levels. Consists of 1 Room,…
Shop
Athens, Greece
120 m²
€ 70,000
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
Shop
Athens, Greece
€ 390,000
Retail store with a total surface of 133.50 sq.m.It comprises of an 89.00 sq.m. ground floor…
Shop
demos chalkideon, Greece
€ 880,000
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
Shop
Kypseli, Greece
€ 370,000
Retail store with a total surface of 740.00 sq.m. in a residential building, erected upon a …
Shop
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
€ 65,000
Retail store in a business complex with a total surface of 157.03 sq.m.It comprises of an 80…
Shop
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
€ 992,000
Ground floor open-plan store 1,905.19 sq.m. with 2 WC, pre-hall, storage space, auxiliary ar…
