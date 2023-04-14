Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica

Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
13
Vari Municipal Unit
10
Municipality of Saronikos
9
Saronida Municipal Unit
6
Saronis
6
Anavissos Municipal Unit
3
Anavyssos
2
Municipality of Oropos
1
Show more
29 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
There is provided for rent a 2-storied commercial space of 580 sq m. It was built in 2008. O…
Manufacturein Kapandriti, Greece
Manufacture
Kapandriti, Greece
1 225 m²
€ 70,000
Property Code. 1556 - Agricaltural Afidnes FOR SALE. Size: 1225 sq.m, Price70.000 € ID: 15…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
426 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: 1491 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Corner Building of total surface 426 sq.m, 3 le…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
3 bath 228 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: 1374 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surface 228 sq.m…
Manufacturein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 735 m²
€ 26,000
Ref: 1126 - Frati Kropias SALE Land total area 3735 sq.m. Price: 48.550 €. The land is 740 s…
Manufacturein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 153 m²
€ 11,500
Ref: 1128 - SAINT GEORGE SKLIPOU Kropias SALE Land total area 1153 sq.m. The land 11 has vin…
Warehouse 2 roomsin Attica, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Attica, Greece
2 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 650,000
Store for sale in Lathea, Acharnes of Athens - West for 650.000€ (Listing No 1379). Another …
Hotel 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale Hotel consisting of 52 suites in Vouliagmeni - Kavouri The hotel is just 200 meters…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
There is provided for sale a shop that was built on the plot of 1050 sq.m. in the district V…
Commercial 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
There is provided for sale a storage 36 sq.m. that is located on the semi-basement floor in …
Commercial 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey building in the town ofThrakomakedones,northern suburb…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate for commercial use (office) in the distric…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
This is a 3-storey building that is located on the central road in the district Vari, on the…
Commercial 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale business of 315 sq.meters in Attica. There is air conditioning and heating.The owne…
Commercial 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale business of 2850 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 1 roomin Attica, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Attica, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
This building for commercial use ia provided for sale. The building is located in Menidi are…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
There is provided for sale commercial space of 576 sq.m. area which is located on one of the…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
There is provided for sale a commercial property, 4-storeid residential building. On the bas…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 850 square meters on a plot of 1300 …
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 600 square meters on a plot of 752 s…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
There are offered for sale investment properties - shops in a chic shopping center in the Va…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 695 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and hea…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
It is proposed for sale an investment property of total area of 330 sq.m. on a plot of 285 s…
Hotel 1 roomin Anavyssos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Attica. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of t…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
The building is located in the area of VariThe building consists of: basement, provided for …
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
There is offered for sale a commercial space of 239 sq.m located in Saronida district The pr…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,414,000
An investment object is offered for sale in the Lagonisi area.The property consists of 3 cot…
Commercial 1 roomin Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
There is offered for sale a 3 storey building of 230 sqm in total The property is located in…

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir