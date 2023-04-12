UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Athens
809
Municipality of Athens
809
alimos
18
Paiania
9
Nea Makri
8
Agia Marina
5
Markopoulo
5
Lavrion
4
Limenas Markopoulou
4
Rafina
4
Spata
4
Artemida
3
Koropi
3
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
3
Keratea
1
Marathon
1
Municipal Unit of Dafni
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
811 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Athens, Greece
343 m²
€ 550,000
For sale apartment complex consisting of 6 apartments. Ground floor: Apartment 100 sq.m Apar…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Apartment complex for sale6 apartments. Ground floor:Apartment100 sq.mApartment30 sq.mApartm…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For Sale - Business 753 m² in Athens. Pagrati Apartments - Sosou 16 Luxurious complex c…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
811 m²
€ 1,100,000
The facility is located in the Nea Kifisiya area, 15 km northeast of the center of Athens, a…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
525 m²
€ 1,600,000
It is proposed for sale a building with a total area of 525 sq.m. with an adjacent plot of 6…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,250,000
It is offered for sale a 4-story building in Athens, in the city center near Plaza America. …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
111 m²
€ 430,000
It is proposed for sale an office space of 111.5 sq.m., located on the 7th floor, a very bri…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
273 m²
€ 490,000
Commercial
Athens, Greece
5 400 m²
€ 4,750,000
A three-story building, located in the Pickermi area, is for sale. The building consists of:…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
300 m²
€ 360,000
For sale business of 300 sq.m in Athens. The property is for sale furnished. The facility is…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,350,000
It is proposed for sale a three-story building with a total flat area of 850 sq.m in the cen…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
438 m²
€ 980,000
It is proposed for sale a four-story residential building of 438 sq.m in the center of the V…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
800 m²
€ 680,000
It is offered for sale a commercial building with a total area of 800 sq.m in the Iliupoli a…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
330 m²
€ 330,000
Offered for sale building with an area of 330 sq.m. on a plot of 505 sq.m. which consists of…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
200 m²
€ 370,000
It is offered for sale a building of 200 sq.m in the Iliupoli area. The object consists of: …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
715 m²
€ 700,000
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 726 m²
€ 1,250,000
It is proposed for sale a commercial building with a total area of 1.725 sq.m. The building …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
480 m²
€ 520,000
Offered for sale 4-storey building 480 sq.m. on a plot of 122 sq.m. the first floor consisti…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
245 m²
€ 580,000
For sale business of 245 sq.m in Athens. The business has a corner location. The facility ha…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
374 m²
€ 750,000
For sale business of 374 sq.m in Athens. The windows offer city views. The property is for s…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
450 m²
€ 650,000
Offered for sale a three-story building with an area of 450 square meters in the area of Cal…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
700 m²
€ 1,435,000
It is proposed for sale a residential four-story building with a total area of 700 sq.m. in …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
305 m²
€ 930,000
Offered for sale residential building with an area of 305 sq.m. on a plot of 280 sq.m. in th…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
80 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale is offered a commercial premises with a total area of 80 sq.m. Property, which exte…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
688 m²
€ 1,170,000
For sale business of 688 sq.m in Athens. The business has a corner location. The property is…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
207 m²
€ 850,000
It is offered for sale a commercial premises of 207 sq.m. in the area of Agia Paraskevi Agia…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 3,300,000
It is proposed for sale a six-story residential building of 1,500 sq.m + 600 sq.m. tennis co…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
580 m²
€ 1,450,000
We offer for sale a 5-storey hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. consisting of 10 luxury apartme…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
3 098 m²
€ 3,300,000
It is proposed for sale a residential complex consisting of 2 buildings with a total area of…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
716 m²
€ 2,100,000
It is proposed for sale an 8-story building consisting of 12 apartments with a total area of…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
28
Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map