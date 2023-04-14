Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Polygyros, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Hotelin Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 m²
€ 2,000,000
Property Code: HPS3788 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.000.000 . This 1 sq. m. fu…
Hotel 26 bedroomsin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
26 Number of rooms 1 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
Hotel 49 bedroomsin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
49 Number of rooms 5 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Hotel complex for sale on the Chalcidite coat. The complex consists of 4 buildings on an are…
Hotelin Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
210 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Hotelin Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
210 m²
€ 1,000,000
Property Code: HPS3201 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.000.000. This 210 sq. m. H…
Hotel 49 bedroomsin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
49 bath 5 500 m²
€ 3,000,000
Property Code: HPS137 - Hotel FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €3.000.000 . This …
Hotel 26 bedroomsin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 4,500,000
Property Code: HPS63 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €4.500.000 . This 1000 sq. m. …
Hotel 1 roomin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level
Hotel 1 roomin Psakoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 800sq.m located in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The property …
Hotel 1 roomin gerakine, Greece
Hotel 1 room
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
Hotel 1 roomin Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale a complex of apartments of 240 sq m in Sithonia. The complex consists of 5 apartmen…
Hotel 1 roomin Vatopedi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Vatopedi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale is a complex of apartments with an area of 363 sq.m. The complex consists of six ap…
Hotel 1 roomin Taxiarchis, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale is a complex of six maisonettes in Halkidiki. Each maisonette of 130 sq.m. each. co…
Hotel 1 roomin gerakine, Greece
Hotel 1 room
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
12 apartments for sale in Halkidiki. The property consists of 4 plots of total area of ​​3,5…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir