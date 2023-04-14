Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti
  7. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Nikiti, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
30 properties total found
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11 Number of rooms 710 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 268 m² -1 Floor
€ 500,000
Center SALE Hotel 4 WC Area: 268 m2, 2 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, A / C…
Hotel 17 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
17 Number of rooms 540 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 19 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
19 Number of rooms 1 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Hotelin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel
Nikiti, Greece
220 m² -1 Floor
€ 850,000
Hotel 25 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
25 Number of rooms 1 183 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Nikiti SALE Hotel 25 Rooms, 25 WC Area: 698 m2, 4 Levels, New Building, Garden, Pool, View, …
Hotel 21 bedroomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 21 bedroom
Nikiti, Greece
21 Number of rooms 890 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,700,000
Nikiti SALE Hotel 21 Rooms, 21 WC Area: 960 m2, 3 Levels, After repair, Parking, Warehouse, …
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11 Number of rooms 510 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,700,000
Nikiti SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 9 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 510 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Elevator, …
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
9 bath 510 m²
€ 1,700,000
Property Code: HPS3249 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.700.000 . This 510 sq. m. …
Hotel 21 bedroomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 21 bedroom
Nikiti, Greece
21 bath 890 m²
€ 1,700,000
Property Code: HPS3236 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.700.000 . This 890 sq. m. …
Hotel 25 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
25 bath 1 183 m²
€ 3,500,000
Property Code: HPS3139 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €3.500.000 . This 1183 sq. m.…
Hotel 7 bathroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 7 bathrooms
Nikiti, Greece
7 bath 220 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS2528 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €850.000 . This 220 sq. m. H…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11 bath 710 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS488 - Hotel FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €2.500.000 . This 710 sq. …
Hotel 17 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
17 bath 540 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS270 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.500.000 . This 540 sq. m. …
Hotel 19 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
19 bath 1 000 m²
€ 4,000,000
Property Code: HPS272 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €4.000.000 . This 1000 sq. m. …
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 bath 268 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: HPS208 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €500.000 . This 268 sq. m. Ho…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are …
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Mini-hotel for sale in one of the most popular resort towns in Sithonia. The building consis…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Hotel 25 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
27 bath 1 260 m²
€ 5,000,000
The hotel under construction is located in a popular Nikiti village only 50 meters to nice p…
Hotel 16 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
16 bath
€ 2,000,000
The hotel is located in Ag. Barbara Beach in Nikiti village. The hotel consist of 2 separate…
Hotel 4 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 4 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 225 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels. There are a…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a complex of apartments in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The complex consists of five furni…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
A mini-hotel is offered for sale in one of the most popular resort towns in Sithonia. The bu…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 240 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a 540 sq.m hotel located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki Peninsula…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale a hotel of 850 sq.m. on the first line to the sea. It is located in Nikiti, Sithoni…
Hotel 25 roomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
25 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
A complex of apartments for rent with a swimming pool is offered for sale. The first buildin…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1252 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,180,000
For sale hotel of 533 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir