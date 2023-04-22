Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos istiaias-aidepsou
  6. Loutra Edipsou
  7. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Loutra Edipsou, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 33 rooms in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Hotel 1 room in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir