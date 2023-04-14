UAE
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Kassandria, Greece
Hotel
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
12 bath
450 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 3-1179 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kassandreia for €1.200.000 . This 450 sq…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
Afitos SALE Hotel 5 Premises, 5 Kitchen 5 Bathroom Area: 300 m2, 4 Levels, Good condition, P…
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
1 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
The existing 2 * hotel in Greece for sale with 45 rooms on the Halkidiki peninsula. This pro…
Hotel
Kallithea, Greece
300 m²
-1 Floor
€ 370,000
Kallithea SALE Hotel 18 WC Area: 300 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Garden, View, Code. HPS249…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
5 bath
300 m²
€ 1,400,000
Property Code: HPS3273 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €1.400.000. This 300 sq. m. …
Hotel
Kallithea, Greece
300 m²
€ 370,000
Property Code: HPS2498 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €370.000 . This 300 sq. m…
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 6,000,000
Property Code: HPS171 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €6.000.000. This 1500 sq. m. …
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
9 bath
500 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 4-594 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €1.200.000. This 500 sq. m.…
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 232 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
22 bath
1 420 m²
€ 800,000
Unfinished hotel is located in Kassandra’s peninsula in front of the sea and 1300 meters fro…
Hotel 15 rooms
Fourka, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 288 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
Hotel 124 rooms
Fourka, Greece
124 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 5 * for sale on the first line from the sea in one of the most beautiful areas of the …
Hotel 47 rooms
Fourka, Greece
47 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel complex for sale on the Halkidiki Peninsula. The complex consists of 4 buildings, spre…
Hotel 39 rooms
Fourka, Greece
39 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale a hotel in one of the most prestigious villages of Kassandra Peninsula. On the plot…
Hotel 15 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
We offer for sale a hotel in the popular resort village of Kassandra Peninsula. Hotel consis…
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale a complex of six maisonettes in a popular region of the Halkidiki peninsula. Each m…
Hotel 1 room
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,950,000
We are pleased to offer you a hotel complex with an area of 5700 sq.m in Halkidiki. The co…
Hotel 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
Hotel 1 room
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale - Rooms for rent with total area of 900sq.m. to the Halkidiki Peninsula - Cassandra…
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale a hotel of 450 sq m in the center of one of the most touristic areas of Halkidiki. …
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale a residence complex of 600 sq m in Chalkidiki. The complex consists of 4 buildings.…
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale hotel of 293 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
Hotel 13 rooms
Kassandria, Greece
13 Number of rooms
425 m²
€ 680,000
If you long for spending your holiday in the kingdom of peace and quiet, and yet close to …
