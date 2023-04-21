Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ierissos, Greece

Hotel 16 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 740 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
Hotel 24 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a residential complex next to the independent monastic republic of St. Athos. It is…
Hotel 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer for sale a hotel of 920sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of a …
Hotel 6 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 6 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
We offer for sale a 224sq.m., hotel located in a small picturesque village of Athos, halkidi…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel complex situated on the seafront of the beautiful peninsula of Mount Athos, H…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale business of 250 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air condition…
Commercial 2 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Six apartments for sale in αpicturesque tourist village of the Athos peninsula: Two ap…
Commercial 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale a commercial property of 150sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The property consis…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
A property of 2400sqm consisting a 400sqm hotel located outside of the city, next to the roa…
Commercial 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea opens…
Hotel 1 room in Nautilus, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nautilus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from th…
Hotel 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
Commercial 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
On a plot of 7 150 sq.m. in the town of Ierissos, Athos Peninsula - Halkidiki, 4 cottages wi…
