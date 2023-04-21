UAE
Commercial real estate in Ierissos, Greece
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 16 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
16 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 740 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
Hotel 24 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
24 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a residential complex next to the independent monastic republic of St. Athos. It is…
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer for sale a hotel of 920sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of a …
Hotel 6 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
We offer for sale a 224sq.m., hotel located in a small picturesque village of Athos, halkidi…
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel complex situated on the seafront of the beautiful peninsula of Mount Athos, H…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale business of 250 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air condition…
Commercial 2 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Six apartments for sale in αpicturesque tourist village of the Athos peninsula: Two ap…
Commercial 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale a commercial property of 150sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The property consis…
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
A property of 2400sqm consisting a 400sqm hotel located outside of the city, next to the roa…
Commercial 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea opens…
Hotel 1 room
Nautilus, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from th…
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
Commercial 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
On a plot of 7 150 sq.m. in the town of Ierissos, Athos Peninsula - Halkidiki, 4 cottages wi…
