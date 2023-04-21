Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Ioannina
4
Ioannina Municipality
4
Kastoria
2
Municipality of Kastoria
2
Arta
1
Arta Municipality
1
demos eordaias
1
demos prespon
1
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Velvendos, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Velvendos, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,400,000
Property Code: 1324 - FOR SALE 26 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 2000 sq.m, 2 levels Velve…
Hotel 1 room in Tsepelovo, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Tsepelovo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
Hotel 1 room in Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prosvoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
A hotel for sale in Northern Greece, 10 km away from the ski. The hotel consists of five flo…
Hotel 1 room in Skoupa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skoupa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale luxury mini hotel ina beautiful village in the mountains.A place that is ideal for …
Hotel 1 room in Agios Germanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Germanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
Hotel 1 room in Kallirroi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallirroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
Hotel 1 room in Kipoi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kipoi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale, a 1000 sq.m hotel located in Kipi (Kipoi) area of the northern part of the Greek m…
Hotel 1 room in Mesovouni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
Hotel 1 room in ano pedina, Greece
Hotel 1 room
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Hotel 21 room in Namata, Greece
Hotel 21 room
Namata, Greece
21 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 1350 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnificent view…
Hotel 1 room in Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Panorama, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…
