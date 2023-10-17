Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Attica, Greece

Office with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
Office with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Area 67 m²
Centrally located in Melissia. Neat room. Too bright. Huge windows throughout. Front and cor…
€250,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 155 m²
Property Code: 24422 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 155 sq.m, on th…
€450,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 264 m²
Property Code: 14423 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 264 sq.m, on th…
€650,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 180 m²
Property Code: 1511 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, on…
€299,000
Office in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Office
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Area 180 m²
Property Code: 1512 - FOR SALE on the facade Office of total surface 180 sq.m, in the Bas…
€150,000
Office 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Property Code: 1394 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Office of total surface 27 sq.m, on t…
€30,000
Office 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Property Code: 1392 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 70 sq.m, on …
€95,000
Office 5 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Office 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 176 m²
Property Code: 2362 - FOR SALE 5 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 176 sq.m, on…
€99,000
Office 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 1207 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Spaces, Corner Office of total surface 75 sq.m…
€190,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Code: 1160 - Galatsi For sale Office with total surface of 78 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. Consis…
€90,000
Office 1 bedroom with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Agia Paraskevi FOR SALE Office 1 Bedroom(s) 1 WC Size: 26 m2, Ground floor floor, 27 year…
€30,000
Office 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 110 m²
Ref: 163 - Galatsi Office For sale 1 Area, 2 WC, area 110 sq.m, 1st Floor, Building Year: 20…
€115,000
Office 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Sale office 65 sqm in Stadiou, 4 minutes from the Metro University and Omonia, 3rd floor, f…
€70,000
Office in Athens, Greece
Office
Athens, Greece
Office space (Income Producing Asset) on the first floor with a total surface of 789.39 sq.m…
€1,15M

