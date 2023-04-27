Georgia
Georgia
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Georgia
56 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 054 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 6,337,541
For sale is one of the oldest but no less popular Batumi hotels, an excellent option for a f…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale is a valid hotel in the center of Tbilisi. It has been working in good condition fo…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
682 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,700,000
Land 456 sq.m. The area of the building is 682 sq.m. Total floors - 4, Rooms – 16, Of th…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Number of floors 4
Price on request
The hotel is located in the city center, in the historical, tourist area. It has a convenien…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
612 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 885,000
Ready-made business for sale – working hotel in Batumi 16 rooms, 6 floors, central heating,…
Hotel 1 room
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 65,186
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
19 Number of rooms
762 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale working 4-storey hotel with a very popular restaurant in the very center of Batumi.…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
21 Number of rooms
10 bath
1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,806,625
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium class hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, t…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
€ 724,290
Hotel in Gonio 10 minutes from Batumi 14 rooms Cafe on the top floor ( can be converted in…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 350 m²
€ 1,448,581
Hotel 1250 sq.m. + 100 sq.m. cafe veranda. Number 26. Of these, 8 × 3 ( 8 rooms on thr…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 191 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,716,089
Operating hotel for sale in the center of Batumi Number of numbers 69 with the abil…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 5,884,860
For sale a valid hotel in the premium segment. High-quality design repairs. 26 rooms + casin…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
950 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 2,353,944
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, Vera di…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 3,168,771
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
640 m²
€ 724,290
Hotel
Georgia, Georgia
2 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,942,430
Hotel
Georgia, Georgia
700 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 362,145
Current hotel in Kobuleti for sale New building and repair 11 spacious numbers with the opti…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
350 m²
€ 208,233
The area of the hotel is 346 m2 + land 320 m2 + all furniture, appliances, dishes, bedding, …
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
610 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 208,233
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 m Hotel 3-…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,160,569
A chic, 4-star hotel, located in the heart of the historic Batumi district, harmoniously ins…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,901,262
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,176,972
For sale is a valid hotel in the historic Batumi area. 16 rooms Cafe bar Household premis…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,851,893
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
710 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,520,000
Fully equipped hotel for sale in the center of Tbilisi. Three floors, an attic and a baseme…
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
230 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 525,000
For sale high-class hotel, equipped with high-quality and modern equipment / Rooms of variou…
Hotel 21 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 100 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 3,700,000
For sale 6-storey newly built hotel in Old Tbilisi with beautiful views. The hotel opened in…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
202 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 335,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist active zone of Tbilisi. Number 8 only. The rooms are located o…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale a valid hotel in the very center of the city for four rooms. With a beautiful exclu…
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Achkhoti, Georgia
3 500 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 7,650,000
Total building area & ndash; 3500 sq.m. Land Area & ndash; 10,000 sq.m. Floors & ndash; 5 …
Regions with properties for sale
Batumi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Tbilisi
Gudauri
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
Search using the map