Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Georgia

commercial property
368
offices
30
investment properties
11
business for sale
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
56 properties total found
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 054 m² Number of floors 4
€ 6,337,541
For sale is one of the oldest but no less popular Batumi hotels, an excellent option for a f…
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale is a valid hotel in the center of Tbilisi. It has been working in good condition fo…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
682 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,700,000
Land 456 sq.m. The area of the building is 682 sq.m. Total floors - 4, Rooms – 16, Of th…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Number of floors 4
Price on request
The hotel is located in the city center, in the historical, tourist area. It has a convenien…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 612 m² Number of floors 6
€ 885,000
Ready-made business for sale – working hotel in Batumi 16 rooms, 6 floors, central heating,…
Hotel 1 room in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 1 room
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² Number of floors 20
€ 65,186
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
Realting.com
Go
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Gudauri, Georgia
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
19 Number of rooms 762 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale working 4-storey hotel with a very popular restaurant in the very center of Batumi.…
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
21 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 100 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,806,625
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium class hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, t…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
€ 724,290
Hotel in Gonio 10 minutes from Batumi 14 rooms Cafe on the top floor ( can be converted in…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 350 m²
€ 1,448,581
Hotel 1250 sq.m. + 100 sq.m. cafe veranda.  Number 26. Of these, 8 × 3 ( 8 rooms on thr…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 191 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,716,089
Operating hotel for sale in the center of Batumi   Number of numbers 69 with the abil…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m² Number of floors 7
€ 5,884,860
For sale a valid hotel in the premium segment. High-quality design repairs. 26 rooms + casin…
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 950 m² Number of floors 6
€ 2,353,944
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, Vera di…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,168,771
Hotel 10 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 640 m²
€ 724,290
Hotel in Georgia, Georgia
Hotel
Georgia, Georgia
2 500 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,942,430
Hotel in Georgia, Georgia
Hotel
Georgia, Georgia
700 m² Number of floors 3
€ 362,145
Current hotel in Kobuleti for sale New building and repair 11 spacious numbers with the opti…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
350 m²
€ 208,233
The area of the hotel is 346 m2 + land 320 m2 + all furniture, appliances, dishes, bedding, …
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
610 m² Number of floors 3
€ 208,233
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 m Hotel 3-…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,160,569
A chic, 4-star hotel, located in the heart of the historic Batumi district, harmoniously ins…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 030 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,901,262
LOCATION: The 4-star hotel has a unique location, drowning in greenery of a hill majestical…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,176,972
For sale is a valid hotel in the historic Batumi area. 16 rooms Cafe bar Household premis…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 800 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,851,893
32 non-smoking rooms 9 floors Elevator Kitchen / Laundry / Household …
Hotel 17 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
710 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,520,000
Fully equipped hotel for sale in the center of Tbilisi. Three floors, an attic and a baseme…
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
230 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 525,000
For sale high-class hotel, equipped with high-quality and modern equipment / Rooms of variou…
Hotel 21 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 21 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 3,700,000
For sale 6-storey newly built hotel in Old Tbilisi with beautiful views. The hotel opened in…
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
202 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 335,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist active zone of Tbilisi. Number 8 only. The rooms are located o…
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 150 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale a valid hotel in the very center of the city for four rooms. With a beautiful exclu…
Hotel 40 bedrooms in Achkhoti, Georgia
Hotel 40 bedrooms
Achkhoti, Georgia
3 500 m² Number of floors 5
€ 7,650,000
Total building area & ndash; 3500 sq.m. Land Area & ndash; 10,000 sq.m. Floors & ndash; 5 …

Regions with properties for sale

Batumi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Tbilisi
Gudauri
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir