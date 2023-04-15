Bulgaria
Hotels for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria
11 properties total found
Hotel
Burgas, Bulgaria
400 m²
4 Floor
€ 265,000
Family hotel located in the very center of Sarafovo Square – one of the most beautiful resid…
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 155 m²
5 Floor
€ 1,250,000
The hotel is fully furnished and equipped with appliances. The hotel has a capacity of 100 b…
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
750 m²
4 Floor
€ 640,000
The hotel is located in the center of Ravda, just 300 meters from the South Beach and there …
Hotel
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 380 m²
5 Floor
€ 840,000
We are pleased to present you with a proposal for a successful business – a family hotel wit…
Hotel 20 rooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
20 Number of rooms
20 600 m²
€ 8,000,000
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a working, picturesque location above the sea, i…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
13 Number of rooms
13 bath
1 130 m²
€ 420,000
a small family-run hotel, conveniently located a 10-minute drive away from the beach of Ra…
Hotel 17 rooms
Kiten, Bulgaria
17 Number of rooms
1 098 m²
€ 720,000
If you want when you open your eyes to see the sea and the sun winks at you, come to us. J…
Hotel 19 rooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
19 Number of rooms
1 152 m²
€ 690,000
Hotel
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 336 m²
€ 2,000,000
TOP LOCATION !!! TOP PRICE !!! 100 m FROM THE BEACH !!! KVADRAT presents to your attention…
Hotel
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
Hotel
Lozenets, Bulgaria
1 600 m²
€ 1,000,000
