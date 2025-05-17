Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Aheloy
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

сommercial property
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 791 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 791 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 791 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 33643448A cozy family hotel in a quiet area of Aheloy is for sale. The house is located a…
$647,400
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go