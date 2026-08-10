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Hotels for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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Sveti Vlas
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238 properties total found
Hotel 130 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 130 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Description of object: Sveti Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, 10 km f…
$225,389
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 85 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 85 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: Saint Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, located…
$190,268
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
Description of object: Hotel for Sale in Ravda - Bulgarian Black Sea Coast Built Area: 750 …
$866,813
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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TekceTekce
Hotel 65 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 65 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Description of object: We are offering for sale a two-room apartment in the wonderful comple…
$143,878
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 88 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 88 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Description of object: A modern residential complex in the heart of the Sunny Beach holiday …
$161,166
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Hotel 91 m² in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel 91 m²
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Description of object: Ravda Park 2 is a modern residential complex located in a quiet and c…
$137,053
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 200 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 26
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel with 26 Units and Pool, Nessebar – 800 m from the Beach We are pleased to offer for sa…
$1,00M
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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Hotel 90 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 90 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Description of object: Ipanema Beach is a luxurious complex directly on the sea in the holid…
$219,632
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Hotel 67 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 67 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Description of object: Royal Bay - Description of the Property Royal Bay is a modern reside…
$122,962
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Hotel 41 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 41 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Description of object: Villa Margarita, a new residential building with no maintenance fees …
$53,727
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Hotel 43 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 43 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Description of object: Domus (Domus / Domus Extra) is a modern residential complex located i…
$92,092
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Hotel 65 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 65 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Description of object: This is a modern residential complex in the holiday resort of Sunny B…
$95,872
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Hotel 65 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 65 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Description of object: The complex offers its residents and guests a variety of amenities, i…
$328,216
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Hotel 53 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 53 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Description of object: The Arthur Complex is one of the most exclusive residential developme…
$152,919
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Hotel 1 345 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 345 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 55
Bedrooms 45
Bathrooms count 45
Area 1 345 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel Section for Sale | Royal Central Hotel, Sunny Beach – Prime Investment Opportunity IBG…
$1,59M
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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Hotel 59 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 59 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Description of object: The vacation complex Vista Del Mar 2 is a modern residential developm…
$85,531
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Hotel 44 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 44 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Description of object: Magnolia Residence 7 is a modern residential complex located in a qui…
$93,431
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Hotel 29 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 29 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Description of object: Sunny Beach is the largest holiday resort on Bulgaria's Black Sea coa…
$66,175
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Hotel 65 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 65 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Description of object: Dolce Vita 2 - Description of the Property Dolce Vita 2 is a residen…
$169,479
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Hotel 51 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 51 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Description of object: Magnolia Residence 7 is a modern residential complex located in a qui…
$101,139
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Hotel 87 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 87 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Description of object: Porto Paradiso is a charming development in the holiday resort of Sve…
$299,861
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Hotel 230 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 230 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/5
ID34077564We offer for sale a floor with 6 one-room apartments in the Family Hotel Black Sea…
$542,515
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Hotel 146 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 146 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: The Royal Palm residential complex is a modern development in the exc…
$217,810
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Hotel 57 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 57 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Description of object: Salena is a cozy residential complex in the northern part of Sunny Be…
$93,794
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Hotel 33 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 33 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Description of object: Macon Residence - Description of the Property The Macon Residence is…
$73,893
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 70 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 70 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Description of object: The Makon residential complex is a modern housing project that combin…
$114,974
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Aparthotel with SEA PANORAMIC views in the center of Sveti Vlas in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Aparthotel with SEA PANORAMIC views in the center of Sveti Vlas
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 475 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer a spacious furnished aparthotel "Roel Residence" with SEA and MOUNTAIN VIEW in the …
$1,52M
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Hotel 45 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 45 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Description of object: Sweet Homes 7 is a modern residential complex located in the center o…
$94,599
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 47 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 47 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Description of object: The Holiday Fort Club residential complex is one of the most popular …
$66,649
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Hotel 53 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 53 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Description of object: Harmony Suites 14 (Grand Resort) is a modern apartment complex in Sun…
$155,615
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