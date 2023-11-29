Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

6 properties total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 19 010 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4* hotel complex with a water park by the sea in Bulgaria, 20 million €…
€20,00M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with elevator, with basement, with pier in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel 12 bedrooms with elevator, with basement, with pier
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 112 m²
€839,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms with bathroom in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel 10 bedrooms with bathroom
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 130 m²
a small family-run hotel, conveniently located a 10-minute drive away from the beach of Ra…
€420,000
Hotel 19 rooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 19 rooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 19
Area 1 152 m²
€690,000
Hotel in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 3 336 m²
TOP LOCATION !!! TOP PRICE !!! 100 m FROM THE BEACH !!! KVADRAT presents to your attention…
€2,00M
Hotel with fridge in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel with fridge
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 2 200 m²
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
€1,50M
